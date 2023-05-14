Just a day after an incoming freshman guard asked James Madison for a release from his letter of intent, JMU added a commitment from an experienced transfer swingman.
Raekwon Horton, a 6-6 South Carolina native who played two seasons at College of Charleston, announced his commitment to the Dukes Thursday, becoming JMU's fourth incoming transfer recruit this offseason.
Horton came off the bench and played more than 20 minutes per game for a balanced Charleston team that went 31-4 on the way to a CAA championship and NCAA Tournament appearance. The Cougars spent four weeks ranked in the AP Top 25 with Horton averaging more than five points and three rebounds per game.
The addition of Horton again gives JMU 12 scholarship players committed for the 2023-24 season after Tyshawn Archie, a 6-3 combo guard from Houston who played at Spire Institute in Ohio the past season, re-opened his commitment a day before Horton’s announcement.
Archie was one of two incoming high school recruits who signed with the Dukes in November along with power forward Jaylen Carey, who remains committed to JMU. Within hours of decommitting from the Dukes, Archie has received scholarship offers from Louisiana Tech, Tulsa and Florida International.
Horton joins former Boston College big man TJ Bickerstaff, Robert Morris point guard Michael Green III and Colorado small forward Quincy Allen among the Dukes’ incoming transfers. BIckerstaff started in the middle for Boston College the past two seasons after averaging more than 10 points and five rebounds per game as a sophomore at Drexel.
Green, also a grad transfer, is a double figure scorer over four seasons at Robert Morris and Bryant, where he was an All-Northeast Conference selection. As it stands currently, Green would arrive at JMU as the only active Sun Belt Conference player with more than 1,200 points and 400 assists for his career.
Allen, a Washington DC area product, was a four-star recruit out of high school, but had hip surgery upon arriving at Colorado, redshirting his first year and struggling to earn playing time for the Buffs his second season in Boulder.
The Dukes have one scholarship left to give this season, but the roster as it currently stands — Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man of the Year Terrence Edwards leads a group of experienced returnees — is quickly earning respect from college basketball pundits.
ESPN bracketologist Joe Lunardi currently predicts JMU to earn the Sun Belt’s automatic bid to the NCAA Tournament and enter March Madness as a 13 seed.
(0) comments
