James Madison coach Mark Byington doesn’t just like the idea of a Sun Belt-MAC challenge in men’s basketball, he’s hoping to expand on it.
“I almost wish we did it with other leagues,” Byington said. “I’d love to be able to do it with Conference USA or the American or whatever will help us out. I thought [Sun Belt Conference commissioner] Keith Gill did a great job with that. What it’s going to entail is we’ll play a MAC team on the road and at home the same year. One game will be in February and one will be early.”
First reported by Stadium’s Jeff Goodman on Monday, the series between the peer mid-major conferences is set to begin next season with 12 games between the leagues during the first week of the season in November and 12 more sometime in February.
In the 14-team Sun Belt, two programs will be left out of each round of the challenge based on the NET rankings used by the NCAA Tournament Selection Committee. It’s a move by the conferences to solidify their schedules in the coming seasons after it proved difficult for many schools in both the Sun Belt and MAC to attract quality opponents, especially on their home floors.
It’s also a potential boost for what have recently been one-bid leagues in the NCAA Tournament, with the best teams in each conference playing each other just a few weeks before the start of the postseason. According to Byington, opponents for the February games will be set a few weeks before tip-off. That should allow top contenders in each league an opportunity to boost their tournament resumes.
Last season, Toledo was the only MAC team to finish in the Top 100 of the NET rankings while the league had four other teams ranked in the Top 150 and three teams ranked below 300.
Texas State was the highest rated Sun Belt team at No. 127 and the only SBC program in the Top 150. But none of the current Sun Belt members finished ranked below 300.
Gill served his first of a five-year term on the NCAA Tournament selection committee last season and following league meetings in the summer, many coaches around the Sun Belt thought he came back with a better understanding of how to boost the league’s basketball profile.
“Keith Gill being on the committee and being involved with the NCAA on the highest level, we all feel confident he knows what it takes to build this brand along the lines of basketball,” Texas State head coach Terrence Johnson told the Daily News-Record this summer. “If you listen to Keith and other board members, you hear them say it’s about the matrix and it’s about numbers. We’ve got to figure out a way to make the numbers work for us.”
Scheduling resume-boosting games through normal means has been incredibly difficult for many Sun Belt programs. JMU, for instance, started the season off with Valley Forge, a program that hasn’t enjoyed any recent success at the Division III level. The Dukes were then scheduled to play Hampton on Wednesday, a team that finished No. 322 in the NET last season.
“I would love to be able to take the scheduling out of coaches’ hands sometimes,” Byington said. “That way I think we’ll get some better games. Sometimes the coaches get involved and it makes it difficult, especially in November. Right now, in November, I’d love to be playing in-state teams and doing some things that we could to bring attention to basketball. That’s a great move for us by the Sun Belt and hopefully that’s the start of it and we keep doing things like that.”
