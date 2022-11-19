Shortly after Devyn Coles arrived at James Madison in the spring semester, he broke his foot.
He had just transferred from Norfolk State and bet on himself as a walk-on before the injury. Coles said that it was his first major injury he’s had in his career, so it took a mental toll on him.
“It brought me down a lot,” Coles said. “That was my first real injury, so I struggled in the classroom. I stayed down.”
As Coles’ grades started to slip, JMU head coach Curt Cignetti said he sat down with the young cornerback and talked to him. The end result was removing Coles from spring practice, so he could focus on his grades.
And after that conversation, Coles rebounded.
The Richmond native said his family helped lift him up during that time, specifically his mother, Nita.
“I had some issues I was dealing with myself,” Coles said. “Just my mom really. My mom really helped me. I got back on the straight path and I stayed down until my name was called.”
And when Coles returned to the field, he had to wait his turn. He was a standout cornerback at Norfolk State, logging six interceptions, including five during his freshman year.
But at JMU, he was behind several cornerbacks on the depth chart and played on defense during the Dukes’ blowout wins. He made his first flash on defense against his former team, recovering a fumble in JMU’s 63-7 win over Norfolk State.
As the season progressed, Coles continued to work. And when the Dukes’ secondary started to suffer injuries, Coles began to find his way onto the field more and more.
At Louisville, Coles started to become more involved in JMU’s defense. He played the rover role in the secondary in place of Chris Chukwuneke, who was unavailable, and logged four tackles.
“I’ve always known DC was a great player, he just hasn’t had the opportunity to show it on the field,” JMU wide receiver Thornton said. “He’s finally getting the opportunity to show it and he’s taking full advantage of it.”
Then he got the chance to return to cornerback against Old Dominion on Nov. 12, where he showed what he could do. ODU quarterback Hayden Wolff threw a pass inside the JMU 10-yard line and it appeared that the Monarchs’ receiver would catch it, but Coles wrestled it away.
That same strength showed up during JMU’s 42-40 win over Georgia State on Saturday, as Coles ripped the ball out of Panthers’ quarterback Darren Grainger’s hands to give JMU a prime scoring opportunity.
And Cignetti noticed Coles’ defensive tenacity.
“He outfought that guy for the ball last week and he took the ball from the guy [this week.]” Cignetti said. “That was a great play in this football game. And that is desire.”
But that’s just what Coles does. The 5-foot-9 redshirt junior called himself a “dog,” while Cignetti opted to describe him in a slightly different way.
“You know what he is? He’s a competitor,” Cignetti said of Coles. “He’s a guy that will fight you ‘til the very end.”
Following Coles’ second straight week with a big play, JMU had him lead the fight song for the first time with quarterback Todd Centeio and Thornton.
Coles isn’t shy to say he’s willing to go blow for blow with opposing teams. He did it against ODU with the interception and once again as he physically stole the ball away from Grainger’s hands.
“It’s mano a mano with me,” Coles said. “It’s a man to man game. I want it more, so I go out there and take it from them.”
But the mindset that Coles has played with this season isn’t anything new. He earned his way back onto the field in the classroom before working himself into the lineup consistently the last few weeks.
And Coles is starting to see the fruits of his labor pay off.
“I just stayed down until they gave me the opportunity,” Coles said, “and now I get to shine.”
