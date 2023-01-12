Competitive Spirit Drives, Brings Together Strickland Brothers

Growing up in a basketball household, Terell Strickland always knew to observe what his older brother Tai did on the basketball court and learn from what he did on the court, whether it was a positive part of his game or a “mistake.”
One of those things that Terell noticed was that his brother, at times, could be a “ball hog” and sometimes forced some shots early in his basketball career. So, to be different, Terell became passive on the court because he didn’t necessarily want to be like Tai.
But as Terell grew older, he became more aggressive on the basketball court. In one game during his junior year at St. Petersburg High School — which was the only season the brothers played together — Terell drained nine 3-pointers.
While he was uncorking the treys and watching them go down, Terell said Tai and Serrel Smith, who went on to play at Maryland and ETSU before landing at South Florida last season, kept telling him to take more shots.
It was an odd feeling for Terell, who admitted he was still an unassertive player.
“They were telling me to shoot more,” Terell Strickland said. “I didn’t want to shoot that many times, if I’m being honest. When I was younger, I didn’t want to be like that. But now as I start to grow up and we’ve started to get closer, I was like, ‘Maybe I will be like this.’ And that was one of those moments.”
Tai said it was surprising to see Terell score that much since he and Smith were supposed to be the leading scorers each night, and though it caught them off guard, it was a welcomed sight.
“We all looked around and were like, ‘OK, we’re going to be good,” Tai Strickland said with a laugh.
But in that game, St. Petersburg head coach Chris Blackwell wasn’t surprised to see Terell’s ability to make plays. Instead, it was almost anticipated that he would since he was on the floor.
“Terell, he was more of a distributor,” Blackwell said. “During that game, I would say Terell grew up. Tai might have said it wasn’t expected, but to be on the court, that’s the mentality — you knock down shots.”
For the first time since that season at St. Petersburg, which ended in the Florida state semifinals, Tai and Terell will share the court as James Madison hosts Georgia Southern on Saturday night.
And this moment was something that Terell pushed his older brother towards soon after Tai entered the transfer portal during the offseason.
Tai had spent the past three seasons at Temple but was looking for a program to spend his final season of eligibility, and Terell wanted to see him in the Sun Belt Conference. The two talked each day about Tai’s recruitment, and once Terell found out Georgia Southern was on the radar, he nudged toward that one.
“I was like Georgia Southern, Georgia Southern,” Terell recalled. “We were talking every day during his recruitment and he was like, ‘Georgia Southern just called.’ I was like; go, go go.”
But before the Strickland brothers square off for the first time at the collegiate level, they learned a lot from each other growing up. Some of that was positive, and other parts of it was just being brothers and butting heads at times.
As they played together at St. Petersburg, Tai said that he wanted to help his younger brother on the court, and the best way of doing that was being on the same team. Before that season, the two constantly played one-on-one growing up, which helped them improve as young guards.
They played one-on-one with each other and went at it with their father, Rod Strickland, a 17-year NBA veteran, which also helped their development.
Tai still looks back on the times that he and Terell played and knows that it helped both of them grow.
“I always say, he brought out the competitiveness in me and I probably brought out the competitiveness in him,” Tai Strickland said. “He’s a super confident guy and that’s what I admire the most about him. I believe that’s from going against me every day, going against my little sister and just having to battle continuously every single day.”
That competitiveness soon transferred over to their high school season, where Blackwell said the Stricklands were motivated to continue improving.
“When they were in practice, they competed,” Blackwell said. “That’s one thing I can say about those two guys — they never took plays off. If they were not in the game or not in the scheme that we were doing in practice, they were doing something else to better the team.”
Once Tai left home to play his freshman season at Wisconsin, Terell started to appreciate his time with his older brother.
Soon after, Terell said he looked up to Tai “like crazy,” and it started during his senior year of high school, but Terell said it may have been his pride that kept him from admitting it.
“We just got sick of seeing each other on a daily basis at home,” Terell Strickland said. “But once you leave home, you realize how special and important home is for you. I think I learned that maybe I do want to be more like him. I was young, I was being the little brother.”
Terell was two years behind Tai playing college basketball after spending a prep year at Scotland Campus in Pennsylvania. But when he joined the collegiate ranks, the two brothers could share stories and advice about each other’s experiences.
And in doing so, the duo has grown closer and closer, which is something that Terell mentioned he may have taken for granted when they were growing up, which Tai agreed with.
“He finally understood what I was going through [in college],” Tai Strickland said. “I’d tell him things to give him pointers, but he probably wouldn’t understand until he went through it. When you’re finally in college basketball, you understand. It’s that understanding that brings us closer and closer together every day.”
This season, Terell missed the Dukes’ first 11 games with an injury, but since he returned to the court, he’s averaging 5.3 points with 1.8 rebounds and 2.5 assists in 21.3 minutes a night — which includes an eight-assist effort that he dropped against LIU, a team coached by Rod.
For Tai, in his first season at Georgia Southern, he’s averaging 8.8 points and 2.1 rebounds in 24.1 minutes a game.
Even though when the ball gets tipped on Saturday night, the brothers have said they’ll approach the game as any other contest, there’s still some added motivation to win, returning to their days at home going one-on-one.
“It’s definitely a little energy boost to it,” Terell Strickland said. “But that adrenaline will kick in a little bit more. It’s going to be a lot more fun.”
Being the older brother, Tai knows this is a moment that’s not common in college athletics and wants to make the most of it.
“I’m excited as I’ll probably ever be,” Tai Strickland. “Just to be on the court with him again, you have to cherish these moments because you never really know when it’ll happen again.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.