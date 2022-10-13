In case you haven’t heard, James Madison is ranked No. 25 in the latest AP College Football Poll, the first national ranking of the FBS era for the Dukes. That’s sure to have some long-ranging effects on the JMU program, with one of those perhaps in the scheduling department.
During its years as an FCS powerhouse, it took considerable effort from the athletic department to schedule games against teams from top FBS conferences, even when the Dukes were always willing to go on the road. Opposing teams knew JMU was capable of winning those games, but the stigma of a loss to an FCS program made it not worth the risk for many coaches and athletic directors.
Even after eliminating the FCS label with the move to the Sun Belt Conference, scheduling game against the so-called Power 5 conferences hasn’t been easy and while some Sun Belt programs have been able to land the occasional home game against an autonomous conference school, JMU has yet to place one on the future schedules.
If the Dukes can manage to become a regular in the Top 25, that could have a positive effect on scheduling, though JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne said it isn’t a sure thing.
“People like to schedule games they can win,” Bourne said. “The more games that you win, the harder scheduling gets. It does enhance a chance of a two-for-one, that’s true, but at the same time you’ve got to commit to get them to play you. And if there is another FBS school out there they can play and it’s a better chance of a win, then they may move down that path.”
History suggests that if program isn’t necessarily considered a likely victory, there must be something else that entices big-name teams to enter into those deals. JMU’s new conference mate, Old Dominion, secured two-for-one contracts in state with Virginia and Virginia Tech almost immediately upon moving to the FBS ranks.
The Monarchs have now defeated Virginia Tech twice in Norfolk, a risk for the Hokies mitigated somewhat by the number of recruits and alumni residing in the Hampton Roads area.
Other Sun Belt programs, such as Appalachian State and Coastal Carolina, have been able to play home games against major-conference foes such as Kansas and North Carolina after reaching a certain level of success at the FBS level. With those teams making multiple appearances in the national polls in recent years, a potential loss on the road in Boone or Conway hardly seems devastating to many middle-of-the-road major conference programs.
So, could JMU’s new ranking mean new autonomous conference opponents for the Dukes. The Dukes are scheduled to play at Virginia next season and at Virginia Tech in 2025. JMU also has future dates with North Carolina and Maryland on the docket. All those games come with hefty paydays for the Dukes, but no return game.
Many fans wonder when they might be able to one of those teams or their peers play a game in Harrisonburg.
For comparison’s sake, Boise State made a quick ascension into national prominence in the early 2000s, making its first of, to date, 165 AP poll appearances in 2002. In 2004 Broncos were able to bring Oregon State of the Pac-10 into Boise.
But years prior to and after the initial AP ranking, the Broncos played a mixture of teams the FCS, what is currently referred to as the Group of 5 leagues and the top major conferences. Often, Boise State played one or two of those Power 5 conference teams on the road.
JMU appears to be aiming for a similar model. FBSSchedules.com recently reported the Dukes added a home-and-home series with Akron out of the MAC, set for 2029 and 2030. JMU has 11 games with FBS teams from outside the autonomous conferences scheduled between 2023 and 2034 in addition to those Power 5 road games mentioned above.
The Dukes also have games against FCS opponents on the slate for the next three years and each season beyond 2024 has open non-conference slots that could potentially be filled with big-time matchups.
But it remains to be seen if a national ranking makes it any easier to get those games at Bridgeforth Stadium.
“Our goal is to be what it’s been in the past,” Bourne said. “Stay diligent to the task. Continue to work to get good teams to play here, which we will, but it’s going to take time to do it. The way we’ve gone about it has worked well and I really don’t want to change that because it’s telling us that our commitment and our formula is working.”
