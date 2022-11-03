Through its first seven games, James Madison’s defense has seen quarterbacks that can air it out, but it hasn’t faced a signal-caller that can use both his arm and legs at an elite level.
And that will change when the Dukes square off at Louisville on Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.
The Cardinals are led by quarterback Malik Cunningham, who replaced Heisman winner Lamar Jackson under center, and he presents a new challenge. Cunningham led the country in rushing yards by a quarterback a season ago and enters the contest against the Dukes as Louisville's leading rusher.
So how did JMU replicate Cunningham’s ability in practice? Freshman quarterback Alonza Barnett.
Barnett, who hasn’t seen the field this season, has been a mainstay on the scout team for the Dukes this fall, mimicking different quarterbacks that can air it out like Middle Tennessee’s Chase Cunningham and Appalachian State’s Chase Brice.
But this week, he was utilizing another trait that he was successful with in the high school ranks with: his legs.
The Greensboro, N.C., native rushed for 648 yards last fall — while averaging 54 yards per game with 11 touchdowns on the ground — at Grimsley High School and has provided JMU’s defense with a similar look that Cunningham will.
But during JMU’s weekly media availability, redshirt senior cornerback Jordan Swann smirked about Barnett’s ability on the scout team replicating Cunningham’s skills.
“We actually have a backup quarterback who’s pretty mobile,” Swann said with a smile. “Alonza, he’s been giving a good look so far this week.”
But with Barnett acting like Cunningham, does his speed match that of the Cardinals’ quarterback? Possibly, but according to Swann, there’s one player who he doesn’t match the quickness of.
“Not faster than me, but he’s pretty fast,” Swann said with a laugh. “He’s got good speed.”
Cunningham’s dynamic threat will force JMU’s defense into new situations that the Dukes haven’t been in this season through the first seven games, including longer plays.
With Cunningham’s ability to extend plays, Swann said that JMU’s secondary might have to stick with its man a little longer down the field.
“I think it’ll be a great challenge for us,” Swann said. “For corners, we might have to be covering a little longer just because the quarterback can extend the play. I think it’ll be a different challenge for all the positions on defense this week.”
Cunningham isn’t just a runner, but he can throw the ball, too. The Montgomery, Ala., native became the eighth player in NCAA history to pass for more than 8,000 yards and run for 3,000 yards in a career.
But when JMU head coach Curt Cignetti mentioned Cunningham, the rest of Louisville’s offense quickly followed.
“You certainly got to contain him, but they’ve got the other guys, too,” Cignetti said. “They can run the ball downhill and get it out on the perimeter. And then they’ve got the misdirection and all the pass concepts. No question, you got to contain him and not let him beat you with his legs.”
When Cunningham isn’t running the ball for the Cardinals, it will be running back Tiyon Evans, who returned from injury last week and ran for 106 yards and a touchdown.
Defensively, the Cardinals are stout. In their win over No. 10 Wake Forest last week, Louisville forced eight turnovers and logged eight sacks.
“They’ve really turned it on the last three weeks: Virginia, Pitt and Wake Forest,” Cignetti said. “They lead the country in sacks and they’re third in the country in turnover ratio. … That Wake Forest quarterback, he couldn’t even hit his back foot sometimes and they were on him.”
Louisville’s pass rush will present a challenge for JMU’s depleted offensive line, which has injuries to both starting tackles in Nick Kidwell and Tyshawn Wyatt. If neither of them return this weekend, the Dukes’ shorthanded offensive line, which gave up seven sacks against Marshall, will have its hands full.
But outside of the defensive line, JMU’s offense is excited for the matchup with Louisville. Wide receiver Terrance Greene Jr. and the rest of the route runners are in that group.
“I see a good challenge,” Greene said. “I feel like they play a lot of man-to-man coverage. I know as a receiver, a receiver always wants man-to-man coverage. I know the guys in my room, we’re excited.”
The Dukes will walk into a hostile road environment to face a team coming off a marquee win for the second time this season. First it was on the road at App State after the Mountaineers beat Texas A&M on the road.
Now it’s Louisville, which has turned its season around as of late, but the Dukes aren’t afraid of the task in front of them.
“It goes back to the experience that we have on the team and the guys on the team that have been in this type of game before,” Swann said. “Just keeping the young guys poised, the rest of the team poised. I think we should be good.”
