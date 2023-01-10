Earlier this season, Spotswood head coach Chad Edwards challenged sophomore forward Rayne Dean to make an effort to score, which would also help his free throw shooting improve, too.
And in the Trailblazers’ Valley District opener at Harrisonburg, Dean attacked the basket and made his way to the free throw line 17 times as Spotswood won 75-64 in overtime on Tuesday night.
During the overtime period, Dean was 7-for-8 from the free throw line and scored all but two of Spotswood’s points in the extra time to propel the Trailblazers to the win. Dean finished with a game-high 22 points after scoring 13 points in regulation.
The productive scoring and free throw shooting is something that Edwards was happy to see
“When he’s assertive, we’re a better ballclub,” Edwards said. “And the other thing is, I think when he’s assertive and looks to score, it helps his free throw shooting. Not only does he get to the line, but when he gets to the line, he tends to shoot better.”
Dean’s productive scoring allowed fellow sophomore Camryn Pacheco, who was battling cramps for almost the entire second half, to buckle down on the defensive end.
After dropping 16 points in the first half, Pacheco locked in on the defensive end in the second and came up big when the Trailblazers needed it most.
The 6-foot-3 guard matched up with Harrisonburg’s Jadon Burgess – who finished with 14 points – and as the clock went under 10 seconds in the fourth quarter in a tied game, Pacheco blocked Burgess’ go-ahead shot, which forced overtime.
“Camryn Pacheco is such a dynamic player,” Edwards said. “I always try to mention the various ways he impacts winning. In the first half, he clearly impacted the offense. But in the second half, fighting through cramps, he impacted the game more as a playmaker and really rose to the occasion defensively.”
Early on, it was all Spotswood as the Blazers went on a pair of 7-0 runs in the opening quarter to build an 11-point lead. Spotswood was able to force steals and get out in transition during both runs, which allowed Pacheco to log a quick eight points in the process.
But as the Blazers looked to take control of the contest, the Blue Streaks didn’t go away. Harrisonburg went on a run of its own in the opening minutes of the second quarter.
Latham Fields ignited an 8-0 run, scoring six of the points, to give Harrisonburg its first lead of the contest. Fields finished with a team-high 18 points, knocking down eight field goals in the process.
It wasn’t long before Spotswood was able to take the game back, inching ahead with mini runs before closing the first half on a 10-4 spurt to take a 7-point lead into the locker room.
In the third quarter, it was a back and forth contest, but Harrisonburg was able to cut Spotswood’s lead to one. And in the fourth, the Blue Streaks scored four quick points after an early Trailblazers basket to take their first lead since the second quarter.
Spotswood soon used a 7-0 run late in the game to take a four-point lead, but Harrisonburg was able to respond with the final four points of regulation to send it to overtime.
In overtime, Spotswood didn’t allow Harrisonburg to score a single point, as the Trailblazers anchored down on the defensive end — which included forcing the Blue Streaks into taking tough shots and grabbing defensive rebounds.
“We want to hang our hat on defense,” Edwards said. “First half, I was not pleased with our defense. Our attention to detail was lacking and I thought we gave up too many clean shots. In the second half, I thought our defense was a little better, but Harrisonburg deserves some credit for hitting tough shots.”
Though Harrisonburg entered the night winless, the Blue Streaks rose to the occasion against the Trailblazers and were able to take Spotswood to the wire.
For Edwards, he knew the Blue Streaks were a dangerous team and believes that they will “make some noise” in district play after playing a tough schedule to open the season.
“Give Harrisonburg a lot of credit,” Edwards said. “I tried to explain to our team and anyone that would listen to me, they’re way better than what their record says they are.”
Spotswood 18 21 14 11 11 – 75
Harrisonburg 13 19 20 12 0 – 64
