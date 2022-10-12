As James Madison held a media day Wednesday for its basketball teams, one of the key words coming out of the men's program was depth.
“Right now I’ve got 13 guys who think they are going to start,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “That’s going to be my challenge as a coach and their challenge as a team is understanding the sacrifice for the greater good of the team.”
Byington enters his third season in Harrisonburg with perhaps his deepest roster. Of the top contributors to last season's team, JMU lost only guards Chuck Falden and Jalen Hodge. Falden, who averaged 9.7 points per game and hit clutch shots throughout the season, ran out of eligibility while Hodge, who averaged 4.6 points, transferred after seeing his minutes decrease from the season before.
In the meantime, the Dukes added transfer guard Noah Freidel and transfer big man Mezie Offurum in addition to a trio of freshmen who have impressed in their first months on campus. Freidel was the Summit League Rookie of the Year in his first year at South Dakota State while Mezie Offurum was an all-conference performer at Mount St. Mary’s.
Freshmen Jerrell Roberson, Xavier Brown and Brycen Blaine may have an uphill battle to find playing time in their first years with so much veteran talent on the team, but all have looked capable of stepping in if needed. Roberson, a 6-9 post player, may have the best opportunity to crack the rotation because of his position.
JMU also brings back seven of its top eight scorers from last season, including All-CAA guard Vado Morse. Additionally, point guard Tyree Ihenacho was also a Summit League Rookie of the Year at North Dakota before transferring to JMU, but was limited last season by injuries.
In all, the Dukes have 10 players who have earned all-conference honors and/or started at least 20 games in their career. Given only five only five may take the floor at a time, some players who might have locked down a starting spot in other programs will have to come off the bench at JMU.
“We’re going to have guys who aren’t starting who are going to play more minutes than starters,” Byington said. “We’re going to have lineups that change throughout the year. We’re not going to have a set five.”
The Dukes had all their scholarship players on campus this summer and have used the time since to develop relationships and learn to play together. They hope that shows when games begin next month and everyone will be able to accept their role on the squad.
“We know each other, how we play, each other’s games,” Morse said. “We know what each other can and can’t do, that’s kind of important when it comes to the team aspect. We are developing the confidence in other players that we know can get it done.”
JMU opens the season at home against Valley Forge on Nov. 7.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.