For PJ Bellantoni, leaving Michigan and some of the luxuries that come with working for a Big Ten program was an easy decision, in part because James Madison offered some of the best of both worlds for the Dukes’ new director of player development and recruiting.
With an athletics budget of more than $200 million, the Wolverines women’s basketball staff was exceptionally large with specialists locked into certain duties. Bellantoni was the video coordinator at Michigan the past two seasons, but a move to JMU allows the native North Carolinian to be more of a jack of all trades.
“I just wanted to get on the court a little more and this was kind of the perfect opportunity for it,” Bellantoni said. “At Michigan we had so many people on staff I needed to focus primarily on the video side, which was really big for us there. That was my main role. Here, there’s more on-the-court stuff, still some video stuff and they needed the recruiting piece too. It’s a position where you kind of do a little of everything, not just pigeonholed as a specialist on a bigger staff.”
Bellantoni becomes the seventh member of the JMU coaching staff, joining head coach Sean O’Regan and his three assistants Neil Harrow, Lexi Barrier and Kayla Cooper-Williams. Director of Operations Alex Danas and graduate assistant Anastasiia Zakharova also return with Bellantoni replacing Evan Turkish, who accepted an assistant coaching job at Appalachian State.
New NCAA rules allow for more on-court coaching from staffers beyond O’Regan and his three full-time assistants, which means Bellantoni can function largely like an assistant coach, though NCAA rules still limit him to on-campus recruiting, which he will coordinate.
Bellantoni is an Appalachian State graduate who before working at Michigan served as the video coordinator for his alma mater. While working in the Sun Belt Conference he got to know Harrow, who spent seven years as an assistant at Troy before joining O’Regan’s staff last year.
Harrow provided a strong recommendation for Bellantoni when the position on the Dukes’ staff came open and now entering its second season in the Sun Belt as defending league champion, JMU has three staffers who have previous experience at a conference rival including Harrow and Bellantoni along with former Marshall assistant Barrier.
Bellantoni and Harrow began talking early in the offseason, sharing thoughts on Ohio State, which JMU and Michigan had both recently faced. The conversation turned to whether or not Bellantoni would like to return to the Sun Belt.
“I kind of got to know Neil a little bit throughout my years at App and at this year’s Final Four we kind of talked,” Bellantoni said. “We kind of stayed in touch and one thing led to another and that was it. Now joining this staff, they all know the league at this point. They’re all in it.”
A move to Virginia also gets Bellantoni closer to his home state where he’d previously been the founder of App State’s men’s club basketball team as an undergraduate and had extensive youth coaching experience, including working with the Charlotte Hornets youth camps when the franchise hosted the NBA All-Star Game in 2019.
“It’s definitely closer to home,” Bellantoni said. “Michigan is a lot farther away. Then there’s this staff, they are all fun to be around and then there’s the facility. The facility here is upwards of a Power 5 facility. Those were all huge things that attracted me to coming here.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.