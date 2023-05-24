Just inches away last fall from making the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2015, James Madison women’s soccer coach Joshua Walters has been excited about the talent his Dukes return after going down in the Sun Belt championship game.
He’s also hinted JMU’s incoming recruiting class could give the Dukes depth to push them over the top. Wednesday, JMU officially announced the signing of seven new players who seem capable of helping the Dukes reach their lofty goals.
“Some really good players are coming in and they have to learn how we play and our vocabulary, what we do,” Walters said. “We have some excellent players in positions so it’s really hard to impact it right away. I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger.”
With a defense that scored 12 shutouts last season and returns multiple All-Sun Belt players including goalkeeper Alexandra Blom, JMU announced seven signees, including six who can play in the fall. Sophie Stroud, a two-way player from Midlothian, will redshirt in 2023 after injuring her knee.
Goalkeeper Sofia DeCerb comes to JMU from Greensburg, Pa., and forward Francesca Donovan from New York could compete for playing time offensively. But the majority of the Dukes recruiting class is in-state products with some standouts in the mix.
Richmond-area midfielder Ella Stanley is the No. 112-ranked recruit in the country while Mia Arevalo-Delcid is an El Salvadoran product who played at Colgan High School in Northern Virginia and was ranked No. 16 among players in the mid-Atlantic region.
The Dukes also went local to add Ellie Cook from Fort Defiance High School, whose parents are both former JMU athletes. Cook has been a multi-sport standout at Fort and first committed to the Dukes in 2021.
JMU also added Jordan Sugatan, a defender and midfielder from Aldie.
In addition to the seven new freshmen, JMU added three players previously this spring. Incoming freshman defender Mia Tuka came in along with a pair of transfers that immediately helped boost the Dukes’ depth.
LaSalle defender Shae Collins joins JMU after earning All-Atlantic 10 freshman team honors in 2021 and Wake Forest forward Brooke Potter could boost the offense after a standout career at Lafayette High School in Williamsburg.
“You’re always looking to improve and always looking for competition,” Walters said. “I would say we have that at almost every position. There’s probably one or two positions where we don't have enough competition so we’ve looked to the portal for that.”
The way the roster is shaping up has Walters and the Dukes expecting big things in the fall.
“We’ve had some really good additions and I feel like we’ve just gotten stronger,” Walters said.
