Full schedule releases for James Madison men’s and women’s basketball have yet to come, but the 2023-24 slates are starting to fill in bits and pieces with the Dukes gaining some intriguing non-conference contests.
In particular, after the JMU men struggled to find games of note last season and landed in a poorly-run multi-team event (MTE), the Dukes schedule already looks much better for next season.
Thursday, the Sun Belt Conference released matchups for the inaugural Sun Belt-MAC Challenge with the Dukes placed in the marquee spotlight games on both the men’s and women’s sides for the first round of the inter-league series.
The JMU women will play host to Toledo on Nov. 8, pitting the regular season and tournament champions from both conferences against each other in an early-season battle. The Rockets finished 29-5 last season and knocked off No. 5 seed Iowa State in the first-round of the NCAA Tournament. The Dukes finished 26-8 and led fourth-seeded Ohio State by double-digits in the NCAA opening round before eventually falling to the Buckeyes on their home floor.
On the men’s side, JMU, tabbed by most analytics and bracketology experts as the Sun Belt favorite heading into 2023-24, will travel to Kent State on Nov. 9 to face a Golden Flashes team that went 28-7 last season before falling to Indiana in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament.
Kent State, like JMU, is considered the early favorite to win its conference.
The Dukes will play in the only SBC-MAC Challenge games on their respective days with most of the rest of the event taking place Saturday, Nov. 11. A second round of SBC-MAC challenge games will take place Feb. 10 with the matchups announced in January based on NET rankings at the time. Sun Belt men’s teams will host those contests while MAC women’s programs host in February.
In additional scheduling news, it appears the JMU men will join the women’s team in Mexico for Thanksgiving. Rocco Miller reported the Dukes will join the men’s field of the Cancun Challenge in a bracket that includes Southern Illinois, Fresno State and New Mexico State.
Sources also indicated JMU will host Radford in an on-campus game as part of the MTE before facing Southern Illinois in the tournament semifinals in Cancun on Nov. 21.
The field for the women’s Cancun Challenge was previously announced with the JMU women set to face Michigan State and Montana State beginning Nov. 23.
The JMU men are also owed home games against Buffalo, Coppin State and Howard and will go on the road to play Long Island and Hampton, leaving 10 of 13 non-conference slots accounted for.
JMU coach Mark Byington previously said the Dukes could go on the road to face one or two high-major opponents and indicated last week a full schedule release could come within the next few weeks.
