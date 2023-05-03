Nearly a year into its membership in the Sun Belt Conference and heading into a second transition year of FBS football, the James Madison athletic department continues to make moves toward growth and change.
Some of those greatly impact exposure and opportunities for JMU athletes, including media and Name Image and Likeness (NIL) opportunities.
One of the most visible upcoming changes to JMU fans is the launch of a TV and streaming production studio inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, which will become the central hub for most broadcasts of Dukes sporting events.
Once it is fully operational, which should be by the start of the 2023-24 school year at the latest and perhaps before spring sports end this year, the AUBC operations center will allow JMU to stream more than one event from campus on the same day, even at the same time.
“We’ve been doing a year-long process to install a control room,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said. “We’re really excited to debut that. It’s been a long process. We started it last March and all things supply chain have been a challenge to get this type of technology and equipment installed and functionable.
This spring the JMU athletic department has at times had to make choices on which home event to broadcast on ESPN+.
One instance this spring was an anticipated home softball series against Sun Belt powerhouse Louisiana. The Dukes had streaming video broadcasts of Friday and Sunday games against the Ragin’ Cajuns, but sent its ESPN+ crew across campus on Sunday to stream the Dukes’ home women’s lacrosse game on that Saturday.
“In this case lacrosse was a conference game and we were able to do two out of three of those Louisiana softball games, we just had one day out of three that was an overlap,” Warner said. “The key thing for that was most of the Sun Belt doesn’t have to factor in lacrosse. When they are looking at their broadcasts they mostly have to focus on baseball and softball. We aren’t in that position. We have a nationally ranked lacrosse program to factor into our coverage.”
In the future, JMU officials wouldn’t necessarily have to choose. One game could be broadcast out of the Atlantic Union Bank Center, while JMU would still be able to use its existing production vans to simultaneously deliver a second game to ESPN+.
“Once we do that, it’s going to open up a lot more doors on what we can do from a broadcasting standpoint,” Warner said.
Another big change on the horizon for JMU sports, isn’t officially an athletic department venture. Former Duke Club head Cliff Wood is among JMU supporters working on the start of an NIL organization that could help the Dukes catch up to multiple peer schools in the ever growing world of Name Image and Likeness.
The organization, which could serve as a fund directed toward sponsorship and employment opportunities for JMU athletes, is awaiting final approval of non-profit status from the Internal Revenue Service.
