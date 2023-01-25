James Madison is glad to be home after playing three of the past four games on the road. But the Dukes know that to stay in the Sun Belt Conference race, they need to play better than last time they hosted back-to-back games at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
"We're back at it again, excited to be back at home," JMU head coach Mark Byington said. "We've got six of the next 10 at home. It's kind of an odd order, but we just kind of take them as they come."
JMU (13-8, 4-4 SBC) plays host to Coastal Carolina (10-10, 4-4 SBC) on Thursday before welcoming in Louisiana Monroe (9-12, 5-3) for a Saturday afternoon contest. The Dukes are squarely in the middle of a bunched-up conference race that has nine teams within two games of first place.
A pair of victories would move JMU at least a spot or two up in the standings, but a couple of losses could send the Dukes into the Sun Belt's bottom half. A regular-season conference championship is still on the table, but a top-four finish is nearly as important as it would guarantee a double bye in the SBC Tournament.
JMU is 6-2 at home this season, including a victory against then-first-place Georgia Southern in the Dukes' last game at the AUBC. But Byington's team has been inconsistent the past month and opened January with back-to-back losses in Harrisonburg to previously struggling Texas State and Appalachian State teams.
The Dukes have dealt with hectic travel schedules and injuries — the latest an upper-body injury to Alonzo Sule that kept him off the floor when JMU split last week's road trip at Troy and Southern Miss — but are hoping the back-to-back home games with students back in town help settle them down.
"This past weekend our bench, with the exception of Terrence Edwards, wasn't as strong as it has been," Byington said. "That's one of the strongest things we've been able to do this year, is our sixth, seventh, eighth, nine, and 10 guys have been coming in and a lot of times been able to outplay the other team's starters. We need to get those guys going. This league, guys go through different things and ups and downs. I knew it was going to be a challenge [without Sule]. It was probably even more so, and it showed up the most at Southern Miss with their size and strength. Alonzo is one of the toughest guys on our team."
Now JMU is ready for a Coastal Carolina team that's even more erratic than the Dukes. The Chanticleers have won three of their past four Sun Belt games and have pulled out one-point or overtime victories against Louisiana, Old Dominion, App State, and South Alabama.
But Coastal has also suffered a 34-point loss to a struggling Georgia State squad and lost at home Monday in a non-conference game to Chicago State, just the fifth victory of the season for the Cougars.
There's no doubt the Chants have talent, however. Antonio Daye averaged 12 points per game in the Atlantic 10 at Fordham before transferring to Coastal, and big-man Essam Mostafa is averaging a double-double at 13.5 points and 10.4 rebounds per game. Leading scorer Jomaru Brown is averaging 15.3 points per game, but none have been as red-hot of late as guard Josh Uduje.
Uduje, a Londoner recently named the Sun Belt Player of the Week, scored at least 25 points in his past three games and drained 15 3-pointers in that time.
"They are playing well," Byington said. "The kid, Josh, No. 14, is playing out of his mind right now. He's playing like a first-team guy. They've got talent all over the roster. Antonio Daye has been a really good college player and the big fella inside causes a lot of trouble."
JMU and Coastal tip off at 7 p.m. with the game streaming live on ESPN+.
