The parents of James Madison’s lacrosse players coined a term to describe the helpless feeling of an opposing attacker who takes the ball behind the goal to set up the offense, only find herself pinched and smothered in a double team by JMU’s All-AAC defenders Mairead Durkin and Rachel Matey.
She just got MaiRacheled.
“There’s not one moment where I don’t appreciate how amazing our defense is,” JMU attacker Tai Jankowski said. “I’m grateful to be on the same team as our defense unit. When there is a girl behind X, we all know Mairead and Rachel are very talented behind the crease. When a girl gets MaiRacheled, that’s tough. I’m fortunate I’m not that girl. Definitely very fortunate to have them on our team.
JMU, which was scheduled to open the American Athletic Conference tournament against Cincinnati on Thursday afternoon in Philadelphia, heads to the postseason ranked No. 6 in the nation.
A large reason for the Dukes success in the midst of a program record 16-game winning streak has been the Dukes talented attack and defensive units, led by a pair of All-American candidates on each end: Durkin and Matey on defense and Jankowski and Isabella Peterson, JMU’s all-time leading goal scorer, on the attack.
The nature of lacrosse, with its offsides rules and specialized positions, means the fearsome foursome are rarely all in the same area of the field together. Which means they enjoy the opportunity to stop and marvel at their teammates’ work.
“We’ll come together (as a defense) after a goal and talk about, damn, their good,” Matey said. “I’m glad they’re on my team. It’s cool to see your best friends succeed and our attack is definitely doing that this year. They are a great unit and are going to keep going and I’m excited I get to be on the field watching.”
Gameday is the time when they get to stop and appreciate each other’s work. The rest of the week in practice they’re challenging each other, which is part of the reason each unit excels. In addition to Peterson and Jankowski, third attacker Katelyn Morgan has become an offensive weapon with 50 points, including a team-high 32 assists.
“What you’re seeing there is just daily competition,” JMU coach Shelley Klaes said. “Mairead Durkin doesn’t actually play on Isabella in practice, she plays on Katelyn Morgan so Katelyn Morgan is having to go against that beast everyday. Now you’re seeing her in her junior year and she’s doing behind-the-back shots. Every single player on this team is being challenged.”
Having taking the bumps and checks from some of the nation’s best defenders in practice for years, it’s even easier to appreciate the view taking in the game from the restraining line.
“I think my favorite game to watch them was when we played Maryland,” Peterson said, referring to the March victory when the Dukes held the fifth-ranked Terrapins to seven goals. “I felt like they were attached on a string and just moving all at the same time and it was so beautiful.”
