The moment has often repeated throughout Sean O’Regan’s seven seasons as James Madison’s head coach.
Maybe it came with a minute or two left in the quarter, and his star player — from Precious Hall in his first year leading the Dukes to later Kamiah Smalls and now Kiki Jefferson — needs a rest. Or maybe it was after she picked up a second foul before halftime.
But the time inevitably comes when O’Regan must ask himself, can his Dukes survive the next few minutes without his best player on the court? More and more this season, the answer has been yes.
“It’s definitely more than the survival thing,” O’Regan said. “I did feel that way, really last year, especially. I definitely feel that way and it’s not taking away from Kiki, it’s been the elevation of our team. It’s been nice. Having the depth, having Kobe (King-Hawea) being able to come in as our eighth or ninth man and the talent that she has, it helps me sleep at night.”
JMU has used the same starting five in 18 of its 20 games — Jefferson, Caroline Germond, Jamia Hazell, Kseniia Kozlova, and Spotswood product Steph Ouderkirk have all been available. That means O’Regan is bringing players such as Peyton McDaniel, the Dukes’ second-leading scorer at nearly 13 points per game, whom Tuesday was named the Sun Belt Player of the Week, off the bench.
Along with McDaniel, JMU has King-Hawea, the Texas transfer who was once the No. 1 junior college recruit in the country, and Claire Neff, a one-time Clemson signee who has struggled offensively this year but averaged nearly nine points per game last season, as reserves.
Jefferson is the clear standout and likely frontrunner for Sun Belt Player of the Year, averaging 18 points, eight rebounds, and 3.4 assists per game.
But O’Regan is no longer just hoping his Dukes, now 17-3 and 7-1 atop the Sun Belt standings, can hang on when Jefferson goes out. He’s halfway expecting somebody else to seize the opportunity to explode.
“Having Peyton and how prolific she’s been scoring the ball,” O’Regan said, “I think Jamia has been a lot better and can get us through stretches, which she’s done this year. Then having Kobe as she continues to take steps forward. Not to mention Steph’s performance the other day against Georgia State. Claire is still in the shadows as far as her offense right now, but knowing her she’ll break out of that at some point.”
The depth has helped Jefferson and JMU. The senior forward has played three fewer minutes per game and already topped last season’s totals in assists and steals with fewer turnovers.
Jefferson has been fresh and strong at the end of the games, and the Dukes have usually closed out close games with victories.
As O’Regan pointed out, firepower can come from almost anywhere this season. Eleven different Dukes have scored in double figures this season. McDaniel, who missed all of last season with an injury, last week became the first JMU player since Dawn Evans in 2008 to hit at least six 3’s in back-to-back games.
“We know we have depth and we can use it,” McDaniel said. “No matter who gets on the floor and whose number is called we have trust in them that they are going to come out there and give us their best.”
