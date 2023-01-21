It wasn’t a career high for Peyton McDaniel Saturday evening, but the James Madison guard never played better in a bigger game.
The Birdsboro, Penn., product finished with 28 points — including six 3-pointers on 11 tries — nine rebounds, two assists and two steals and made a key play down the stretch as James Madison held on to beat Troy, 80-79, at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
“She’s just a great kid that listens,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “She finds a way to go do it. It’s hard to shoot like that and not get that little dude in your head saying, is this too much? She just lets it fly. She’s got a short memory and it’s a huge boost for us, but what I love about her is the backdoor she came up with late. Those little plays she’s coming up with. She’s just been awesome.”
The victory put the Dukes back atop the Sun Belt Conference standings and offered a glimpse at what figures to be a fierce rivalry in the years to come. But Saturday was the first-ever meeting between JMU, the longtime CAA powerhouse, and the Troy program that had dominated the Sun Belt prior to last year’s conference realignment.
JMU’s fans, for their part, seemed to recognize the situation as a season-best crowd of 3,079 made their presence felt and watched JMU improve to 17-3 and 7-1 in conference play. That puts them a game ahead of both Troy (11-8, 6-2) and Southern Miss (13-6, 6-2). The Dukes also now own head-to-head victories against both in the only regular season meetings between the cross-division foes.
“We were definitely excited to play them,” McDaniel said. “We definitely knew we had to bounce back and it felt really good to execute the game plan and get the win.
McDaniel was two points off her career high, set against George Mason two seasons ago, but Troy’s Makayia Hallmon nearly stole the show, finishing with 33 points, including six in the final eight seconds to turn what seemed like an ironclad seven-point JMU lead into the slimmest of victories.
But JMU held on. Kiki Jefferson overcame a slow start and finished with 21 points and eight rebounds for the Dukes while Kseniia Kozlova added 10 points as JMU made it 14 wins in its past 15 games.
The Dukes entered Saturday fresh off their first-ever Sun Belt Conference loss, a four-point setback against Georgia Southern on Thursday that snapped a 13-game winning streak overall.
Troy, the nation’s leading rebounding team, packed the paint on defense and fired away from deep on offense early. The strategy seemed good for keeping those rebounding numbers up as they walled off the lane on JMU’s misses and tracked down long caroms on its own.
But as the game wore on, JMU managed to out-rebound Troy 41-38, and the Dukes grabbed an early lead on back-to-back 3-pointers from McDaniel and Caroline Germond, who finished with 10 assists.
“I thought after getting embarrassed on the glass (Thursday) we came in with the right attitude and tough mentality,” O’Regan said. “I thought we were locked in. We had great leadership, togetherness coming off a loss, kind of an embarrassing loss. They bound together and found a way to get this done.”
After starting cold, the Trojans began to hit shots toward the end of the first quarter. Jashanti Simmons picked up a loose ball and managed to flip it up off the glass and in before the buzzer to end the first period, giving Troy a 19-17 lead.
JMU went cold to start the second quarter while Hallmon, who had four steals, made life difficult for the Dukes on both ends. It was McDaniel who kept JMU close. The redshirt sophomore guard was scoring all over the floor and her fourth 3-pointer of the first half put JMU back on top 35-32 with 2:30 left in the second.
McDaniel finished the first half with 17 points and seven rebounds as JMU went to the locker room leading 40-34.
The Dukes began to spread the wealth early in the second half. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Jefferson and Jamia Hazell put JMU up 13 just a couple of minutes into the third quarter. But Troy battled back and a 3-pointer from Ja’Mia Hollings cut JMU’s lead to four with four minutes left in the third and the Dukes went to the final 10 minutes leading 58-50.
Hallmon stayed hot for the Trojans and hit a 3-pointer with 7:14 left to get her team within four once again. Hallmon then came up with a steal and jumper in the lane to make it a 71-69 JMU lead with 2:40 to go.
The Trojans were still within two after another Hallmon basket as the clock hit a minute remaining, but McDaniel came through. After she made the first of a pair of free throws, McDaniel tracked down her own miss on the second and then scored again on backdoor cut as the shot clock expired to put JMU up 78-73 with 30 seconds left.
Hallmon managed to make it interesting at the end, but JMU held on.
“Stuff happens and she hits the 3,” McDaniel said. “OK, that’s fine. It was like let’s get it in and keep our minds straight and just finish out the game.”
James Madison 80, Troy 79
Troy 19 15 16 29 - 79
JMU 17 23 18 22 - 80
Troy (12-8, 6-2) Hollings 3 0-0 7, Legget 0 1-2 1, Hallmon 14 2-2 33, Daniel 2 0-0 4, Hartsfield 2 4-4 9, Walton 1 0-0 3, Porchia 8 0-0 16, Simmons 2-2 6. Totals 32 9-10 79.
James Madison (17-3, 7-1) Jefferson 6 7-8 21, Kozlova 4 2-2 10, Germond 1 0-0 3, Hazell 2 0-0 5, McDaniel 9 4-5 28, Goodman 2 0-0 4, King-Hawea 4 0-0 9. Totals 28 13-15 80.
3-pointers: Troy 6 (Hallmon 3, Hollings, Hartsfield Walton) James Madison 11 (McDaniel 6, Jefferson 2, King-Hawea, Germond, Hazell).
