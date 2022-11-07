In a game that was truly never in doubt, James Madison’s 123-38 victory Monday against Valley Forge at the Atlantic Union Bank Center was most notable, along with the high scoring, because of who didn’t play for JMU.
Fourteen different Dukes scored, nine of them at least eight points, as JMU opened head coach Mark Byington’s third season at JMU with the dominating victory. But the Dukes played without their top two point guards, Tyree Ihenacho and Terell Strickland.
Both have broken bones in their hands. Ihenacho had his right pinky finger in a splint while Strickland had his right hand wrapped and in a sling. Byington said each could be out a few weeks. Strickland said his recovery could be as much as six weeks.
“Both of those guys, kind of knowing how they are,” could be sooner, but we’re going to play without them for a couple of weeks,” Byington said.
Without the two speedy ball handlers and distributors, JMU could face a tougher test on Wednesday when Hampton comes to town. The Pirates rank just No. 337 in the preseason KenPom.com rankings, but are a Division I opponent new to the Dukes’ old home in the Colonial Athletic Association.
In the meantime, Byington and Co. were able to use Monday’s laugher as a preview of who might run the one for the Dukes in the early season. Junior Terrence Edwards, a 6-6 Atlanta native who at times has played in the post, started at the point guard spot. Freshman Xavier Brown also played early in his college debut, backing up Edwards.
“We’ve got versatile guys,” Byington said. “We put a bigger lineup on the court for a lot of the game tonight. It’s not always going to be that way, but I think there are times when we can see and look at it. You keep Terrence Edwards out there and you have a 6-6 point guard. We’re going to keep looking at things and changing things.”
Edwards had eight points, six rebounds and four assists in 16 minutes of action and wasn’t the only JMU player to stuff the stat sheet. South Dakota State transfer Noah Freidel scored a team-high 17 points in less than 12 minutes on the floor, hitting all five of his field goal attempts.
Takal Molson added 14 points for JMU while preseason All-Sun Belt pick Vado Morse came off the bench to score 10 and dish out four assists. Freshman Jerrell Roberson had 10 points, 11 rebounds and three blocked shots in his debut while walk on Shane Feden scored 12 points in the second half.
As expected against a Division III team that went 5-16 last season, the Dukes put the game away almost as soon as it began. JMU hit 13 of its first 16 shots, including four 3-pointers and four dunks in the first eight minutes.
By the time the under-12 minute media timeout came around in the first half, JMU was leading 32-6. By the next break in the action, the Dukes were up 39 points with nearly eight minutes left in the opening period. Freidel scored five points himself in the final four seconds of the first half to make it a 72-11 game at intermission and JMU’s highest scoring half in program history.
“No matter what’s going on we’re just working on our stuff and preparing to get better each day,” Molson said after his return from a season-ending injury that kept him out the second half of last season. “I was just grateful to be out there. It’s just great to be out there, playing in an arena with great fans.”
It only got uglier in the second half, even as the Dukes had walk-ons on the floor the final 17 minutes. A 3-pointer from Strasburg product Dylan Hamrick made it a 98-18 lead and fellow non-scholarship player Shane Feden gave the Dukes 100 points with nearly 11 minutes remaining in the game.
News from beyond the AUBC on Monday might mean these kinds of games become more rare for JMU in future seasons. Stadium’s Jeff Goodman reported the Sun Belt Conference and MAC would begin an annual series matching up 12 teams from each league in November and February.
Byington, who has had trouble scheduling games against quality Division I opponents, was thrilled with the news that takes landing two such games out of his hands.
“I was 100 percent in favor of it,” Byington said. “I thought [Sun Belt commissioner] Keith Gill did a great job with that. What it’s going to entail is we’ll play a MAC team on the road and at home every year. Right now in November I’d love to be playing some in-state teams and bring attention to basketball to get things going. But that’s a great move by the Sun Belt and hopefully kind of the start of it.”
James Madison 123, Valley Forge 38
VF 11 27 - 38
JMU 72 51 - 123
Valley Forge (0-1): Smith 2 0-0 4, White 7 2-4 20, Hoover 1 0-2 2, Reece 1 0-0 3, Whisman 2 0-0 6, Wilson 1 0-0 3. Totals 14 2-6 38.
James Madison (1-0) Amadi 4 0-0 8, Offurum 3 0-0 6, Freidel 5-5 3-3 17, Edwards 3 2-2 8, Molson 4 5-5 14, Morse 2 4-4 10, Wooden 3 0-0 8, Sule 5 0-0 10, Brown 2 0-0 5, Roberson 4 1-3 10, Blaine 2 2-2 6, Smith 2 0-0 6, Feden 6 0-0 12, Hamrick 1 0-0 3.
3-pointers: Valley Forge 8 (White 4, Whisman 2, Wilson, Reece). JMU 14 (Freidel 4, Morse 2, Wooden 2, Smith 2, Molson, Hamrick, Roberson, Brown).
(1) comment
Was Valley Forge paid $1/2 million to journey south for this whipping? Maybe the only silver lining: the D-3 guys had a D1 “experience” and the entire JMU team played.
