PENSACOLA, Fla. — When James Madison is at its best, there’s little reason to believe the Dukes can’t win this week’s Sun Belt Women’s Basketball Tournament.
When they’re off, however, just about anybody in the conference can beat them.
Case in point, JMU’s opponent in Friday’s SBC quarterfinal: The Marshall Thundering Herd.
Marshall, the tournament’s No. 8 seed, beat ninth-seeded Coastal Carolina Wednesday at the Pensacola Bay Center to set up a rematch with the top-seeded Dukes. JMU swept regular-season matchups with the tournament’s top five seeds and won the first game with the Herd in Huntington, W.Va.
But Marshall took it to the Dukes on their home floor in the regular-season finale. The Herd (17-13) owned a 20-point lead at one point in the second half, the most significant deficit JMU (23-7) has faced all season, and won by 13.
“When we decide to play, we don’t get beat,” JMU head coach Sean O’Regan said. “When we don’t decide to play, we can lose to anybody. It seems so simple, but I’ve never been a part of a team as unique as this in the sense of you don’t lose to anybody in the top five, but you lose to an eight, you lose to a nine and you lose to an 11 [seed]. It doesn’t quite make sense to me.”
The Dukes have had stretches where they’ve looked like a team built for tournament success. JMU had a 13-game winning streak in the middle of the season and then won five in a row late to clinch the No. 1 seed before the loss to Marshall.
“When we decide to come play and we want to play together and we want to keep punching, and keep that resiliency and togetherness, and unselfish type of attitude and mindset, I think we are really tough to beat,” O’Regan said. “If we don’t, you can flip a coin. I don’t want to flip any coins.”
The Sun Belt Tournament is about more than just this particular JMU team trying to put it all together after doing enough to win a share of the Sun Belt regular-season title. It’s also about a shot for O’Regan to fill the one hole in his resume as JMU’s head coach.
In seven seasons at the helm, O’Regan has won 72 percent of his games overall and 79 percent in conference play. He’s won four regular-season titles but has yet to win a conference tournament and clinch a berth in the NCAA Tournament.
Some of that is bad luck. With COVID-19 forcing the cancellation of the Colonial Athletic Association Tournament in 2020 and a conference tournament ban last season after the Dukes announced they were leaving the CAA for the Sun Belt, there have been two seasons in which the JMU didn’t even compete for a tournament title.
That 2020 team was arguably one of the best JMU has produced and likely could have earned an NCAA at-large bid even without a CAA Tournament title. The season before, JMU was also dominant in the CAA but saw every point guard on the roster face an injury the week of the conference tournament, lost in the quarterfinals, and was one of the last teams left out the NCAA field.
O’Regan and the Dukes want that elusive March glory in a new league.
“Chasing a championship is finally here,” O’Regan said. “It’s what we talked about at the beginning of the year. This is what our goal is, to win the conference tournament. The idea and the excitement is going to win a trophy.”
