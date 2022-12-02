Eastern Kentucky likes to speed its opponents up. James Madison was more than happy to run with the visitors Friday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
JMU had five players score in double figures while shooting 61 percent from the field on the way to a 97-80 victory. The Dukes improved to 7-2 heading into a much-anticipated visit to No. 3 Virginia next week.
“That was the kind of game I anticipated,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Not necessarily the score differential, but the pace of the game. No lead safe on either side. They played an extremely aggressive style and I thought we did a good job on our part of finishing and took care of the ball for the most part.”
Julien Wooden added 16 points, Justin Amadi 15 and Mezie Offurm 13 and seven rebounds for the Dukes, who provided the JMU video staff with plenty of slams and 3-pointers for the highlight package.
Wooden and Offurum, two of JMU’s biggest players, not only put the ball in the hole, they were key in helping the Dukes’ guards get the ball up the floor.
“Mezie’s catch radius, which I think is a football term, but I’ll use it, is great,” Byington said. “He’s got long arms and good hands. He can also dribble and pass. We actually brought him up or Julien Wooden up where they were relief for our guards bringing it down. And he had multiple plays that were very similar where he got dunks or two-on-ones.”
Eastern Kentucky’s Devontae Blanton scored 17 points to lead his team and fueled a big EKU run to start the second half, but on the whole JMU simply had too much firepower.
The Colonels (4-4), known for their full-court press since head coach A.W. Hamilton arrived in Richmond, Ky., five years ago, stuck to their signature style against the Dukes. But early on that simply allowed JMU to get early looks after beating the pressure.
Justin Amadi and Mezie Offurum each threw down monster dunks in transition in the opening moments. Meanwhile, Dukes shooting guard Noah Freidel was off to a hot start, nailing a pair of 3-pointers and scoring 10 points before the game was six minutes old.
It all added up to JMU taking a 17-point lead midway through the first half. Eastern Kentucky kept fighting, though, matching the Dukes effort on the boards to help make it a 48-34 JMU lead at halftime.
In all, JMU outscored the Colonels 22-7 on fast breaks and only turned it over 15 times despite seeing the full-court press the entire game.
“I think we came in the last three days locked in at practice and just paying attention as we went over it,” Freidel said of the EKU pressure. “We had what we were going to do planned out for today.”
The double-digit lead the JMU enjoyed most of the first half shrunk in almost an instant to start the second. Back-to-back 3-pointers by Blanton were part of an 8-0 run by the Colonel in the first minute and 23 seconds of the period, getting EKU within six.
JMU answered and extended the lead back to 12 points, but the Colonels had played their way back into the game. But then freshman Xavier Brown had the most impressive sequence of his young JMU career.
The guard from Williamsburg drained a 3-pointer in the corner, then sprinted down the floor to swat a Eastern Kentucky shot off the backboard. The block sparked a fast break for the Dukes that ended with a 3-pointer from Freidel and JMU was quickly up by 19.
It was part of a 17-point explosion over four minutes that put JMU well in control. The Dukes extended the lead to 23 points with six minutes remaining and the Dukes were able to cruise to the finish and get ready for Tuesday’s trip to Charlottesville, where JMU will take on a UVA squad it upset a year ago in Harrisonburg.
James Madison 97, Eastern Kentucky 80
EKU 34 46 - 80
JMU 48 49 - 97
Eastern Kentucky (4-4) Blanton 7 0-0 17, Moreno 2 3-4 9, Robb 3 2-3 9, Cozart 5 1-4 11, Comer 4 1-3 11, Walker 1 2-2 4, Wardy 4 1-2 9, Ukomadu 4 0-0 10. Totals 30 10-18 80.
James Madison (7-2) Morse 3 3-4 9, Amadi 6 3-4 15, Freidell 5 4-4 17, Edwards 6 1-1 17, Offurum 6 0-2 13, Wooden 7 2-3 16, Sule 2 3-3 7, Brown 1 0-0 3. Totals 36 16-21 97.
3-pointers: Eastern Kentucky 10 (Blanton 3, Moreno 2, Comer 2, Ukomadu, Robb) James Madison 9 (Edwards 4, Freidel 3, Brown, Offurum).
