Given extraordinary circumstances over the past three years, combined with a relative down period of late, many players on the James Madison women’s basketball roster have never really had an opportunity to compete for a championship at the college level.
So the Dukes embraced this week’s trip to Philadelphia for St. Joseph’s Hawk Classic as a true tournament atmosphere. And after JMU (10-2) took down Eastern Michigan and the host Hawks to win the event, the celebrated title with a jubilant locker room pouring their water bottles on seventh-year head coach Sean O’Regan.
“We categorized it as a championship because that’s what it was,” O’Regan said. “So they played like it was a championship. They played with great urgency, focus and effort. I was very proud of how we played.”
Following a narrow escape at Hampton last week, the Dukes hammered Eastern Michigan Tuesday for a 78-43 victory. They followed that up with an impressive 78-66 victory against St. Joe’s on its home floor, a game in which both teams came in ranked in the Top 100 of the NET rankings.
“I thought we were just locked in,” O’Regan said. “I didn’t think we played well at Hampton and we kinda decided to have one of those real honest conversations watching film, if you know what I mean. I thought that they responded and I was halfway worried we were only going to respond for the Eastern Michigan game, but their eyes were locked in. You could see it really clearly.”
It was JMU’s final non-conference game before opening up its first Sun Belt Conference run Dec. 29 at home against Coastal Carolina.
The Dukes hope Wednesday’s victory won’t be the last time they celebrate a title this season, but it was an important return to the championship culture for which James Madison is known. JMU has 12 regular season conference titles, including three under O’Regan, and nine conference tournament titles.
But O’Regan’s 2020 team, arguably his best, saw the CAA and NCAA Tournaments canceled due to COVID-19 before the Dukes could embark on a postseason run and JMU has suffered a pair of relative down years the past two seasons, failing to win the conference regular season in either and being barred from the CAA Tournament last March ahead of the school’s jump to the Sun Belt Conference.
So with some urging, the Dukes embraced the tournament challenge in Philly, getting a taste of how enjoyable that kind of success can be.
“They almost didn’t believe me at first,” O’Regan said. “I said, no, this is like an actual tournament. There’s a trophy. There’s an all-tournament team. They asked, and it was like if you win you get a trophy. But it was no easy feat. You had to beat somebody on their home floor. I do think that was an important part. We’re on our own journey to get better and I think a tournament and that challenge was important for us.”
James Madison 78, St. Joseph’s 66
James Madison (10-2) Kozlova 8 2-2 18, Jefferson 6 5-6 18, Hazell 5 2-2 13, Germond 2 0-0 6, McDaniel 5 2-2 13, Neff 2 0-0 4, Goodman 1 2-2 4, King-Hawea 1 0-0 2. Totals 30 13-14 78.
St. Joe’s (10-2) Smith 11 5-6 31, Brugler 5 3-4 13, Mullins 5 2-2 12, Ziegler 3 0-0 8, Nystrom 1 0-0 2. Totals 25 10-12 66.
3-pointers: James Madison 5 (Germond 2, McDaniel, Jefferson, Hazell) St. Joe’s 6 (Smith 4, Ziegler 2).
