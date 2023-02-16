What’s a rivalry without a little drama?
James Madison couldn’t turn a double-digit lead into a blowout, and a late technical foul swung the momentum in visiting Old Dominion’s favor. But in the end, JMU pulled out another victory, topping the Monarchs 76-67 to finish the regular season sweep of the in-state rival and stay in the Sun Belt Conference hunt with three games to go.
JMU forward Mezie Offurum, who had an outstanding game with 18 points, seven rebounds and five assists — all team highs — was whistled for a technical foul with less than five minutes remaining. The call helped spark an ODU rally as the Monarchs got within a bucket late.
But much like the meeting between the teams in Norfolk earlier this month, JMU had fortitude to win down the stretch.
Offurum said he was rung up for trash talk.
“We were just chirping back and forth and they heard what I said, not what was said to me,” Offurum said. “It was kind of like that elementary thing when the teacher sees you hit somebody back. It was kind of like that.”
In the 88 times JMU and ODU have met on the hardwood, Thursday marked the first time the Dukes won four straight in the series. It also marked JMU’s eighth victory in its past 10 games as the Dukes (19-9, 10-5 SBC) remained in fourth place in the Sun Belt standings, a game behind both Louisiana and Marshall, who happen to be the next two opponents on the Dukes’ schedule.
Louisiana visits the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday.
Julien Wooden, who hit five 3-pointers in the Dukes victory at ODU earlier this season, went 2-for-6 behind the arc Thursday, but was perfect from two-point range to finish with 17 points. Noah Freidel and Takal Molson each added 14 for JMU.
“They are a good team,” ODU coach Jeff Jones said. “Mezie Offurum is what makes them special. He adds something to the team. He’s big enough to be a center, but doesn’t play like a center. Defensively he can guard, and did guard multiple positions. Late in the game when (point guard) Chaunce Jenkins was getting to the basket kind of making things happen, they switch their biggest player on to him. I’m not sure Chaunce scored after that.”
Jenkins finished with 12 points on 4-for-10 shooting and JMU held Tyreek Scott-Grayson scoreless in 30 minutes of action. Jenkins and Scott-Grayson came in tied for the team lead in scoring each averaging 13.8 points per game.
The Dukes brought the defensive intensity to open the game, but missed three straight open looks before Freidel hit back-to-back 3’s to give JMU a 7-3 lead three and a half minutes in. But ODU freshman Bryce Baker, who had 12 points for the Monarchs (16-11, 8-7), matched Freidel with a pair of early 3’s of his own.
Midway through the first half JMU continued to control the glass and share the ball, but missed a lot of open looks in the paint before a trey from ODU’s Mekhi Long tied the game 17-all. JMU answered with a quick 7–0 run, including a couple of buckets from Wooden.
JMU was still leading by seven, 28-26 with about four minutes to go in the first half when Long hit another 3-pointer. This time JMU’s Molson was called for a foul away from the ball as the shot was in the air and it turned into a five-point play for the Monarchs.
Just as quickly as JMU appeared poised to stretch the lead to double digits, ODU had it tied again after a layup from Dericko Williams. But the Dukes weren’t rattled.
JMU responded by closing the first half on a 12-2 run and after Molson hit a jumper at the top of the key with two seconds left in the half, the Dukes held a 40-30 lead at the break.
“The fact that we had resiliency and we were able to bounce back, I want these guys to remember they are capable of that and they did it tonight,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “It’s always physical, football-pushing type toughness. Sometimes it’s mental toughness. It’s understanding we’ve got to focus and do our job on the next play. We’ve been doing it.”
The Dukes extended the lead a bit early in the second as Justin Amadi, who had been mired in a slump during conference play, seemed to rediscover his verve. The junior power forward came up with a pair of dunks in the first seven minutes of the half. The second was a thunderous one-handed slam in transition that put JMU ahead 51-38 with 13:15 remaining.
But JMU couldn’t quite close the door on the Monarchs. A 3-pointer from Wooden made it a 60-48 JMU lead with eight minutes left before ODU chipped away with five straight points.
The Dukes had stretched the lead back to 10 after Offurum hit a pair of free throws. But that’s when Offurum was whistled for the technical. The call led to four straight ODU points as the Monarchs got back within two possessions with four minutes to go.
Offurum’s technical foul was called by Page County resident Tim Comer, who has a history of controversial whistles inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center. Comer called Byington for a technical in the final minutes of an 2021 CAA Tournament game as JMU took on Elon.
That call resulted in a five-point play late to give Elon the lead and eventually the victory. The CAA head of officiating later privately offered an apology to Byington and JMU.
Thursday’s technical on Offurum gave new life to Old Dominion and Baker hit his fourth 3-pointer of the game to make it a 67-65 JMU lead with 2:05 remaining.
But the Dukes buckled down, came up with stops and hit enough free throws down the stretch to pull away again to set up another huge Sun Belt contest Saturday.
“Those are adversity plays,” Byington said. “Really tough plays and they happen. There were multiple times like that and you’ve got to compartmentalize and put those away and go to the next play. That’s part of the mental toughness we want and we were able to do that.”
James Madison 76, Old Dominion 67
ODU 30 37 - 67
JMU 40 36 - 76
Old Dominion (16-11, 8-7) Jenkins 4 4-6 12, Scott-Grayson 0 0-2 0, Williams 3 3-3 9, Baker 4 0-0 12, Long 3 3-4 11, Stines 3 0-0 7, Fields 4 2-2 10, Smith 0 4-4 4, Wade 1 0-0 2. Totals 22 16-21.
James Madison (19-9, 10-5) Amadi 2 0-0 4, Offurum 3 12-14 18, Freidel 4 3-4 14, Molson 3 6-6 14, Wooden 7 1-2 17, Edwards 2 0-1 4, Morse 1 0-2 3, Sule 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 22-29 76.
3-Pointers: Old Dominion 7 (Baker 4, Long 2, Stines). James Madison 8 (Freidel 3, Molson 2, Wooden 2, Morse).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.