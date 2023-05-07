James Madison remains on track to break its season ticket sales record for the upcoming football season, with the Dukes keeping up the pace despite the recent announcement the NCAA had denied a waiver to allow JMU to skip its second year of FBS transition.
The denial of the waiver request means the Dukes, which joined the Sun Belt Conference and moved up to FBS last season, must complete the full two-year transition process and won’t be eligible for a bowl game during the 2023 season unless there are not enough six-win teams to fill all bowl slots.
JMU could also miss out on the Sun Belt Championship Game. That decision hasn’t officially been announced, but the Dukes finished first in the Sun Belt East last season, but was ineligible for the conference title game because of the transition status.
But it doesn’t appear that has done much to dampen the enthusiasm of the JMU fan base.
“We’re seeing really strong sales as we get less than two weeks now from our priority deadline on May 15,” JMU assistant athletic director for communications Kevin Warner said via text message last Thursday. “We just passed 6,000 this morning. Doesn’t seem like any negative impact on sales from the waiver decision. Very good pace.”
JMU sold a school record 7,708 season tickets for the 2022 season,
This time around, the Dukes had sold around 5,000 season tickets by April 11, which Warner said put JMU about a month ahead of the previous year’s pace, and the another 1,000 in three weeks continued that trend.
Tickets have been going fast since going on sale in January. JMU announced more than 1,100 sold during the first eight hours they went on sale and the school had surpassed more than 3,000 less than a month later.
Prior to last season, JMU had sold more than 6,800 season tickets by mid-June. Having already reached 6,000 the next week could be a busy time for the ticket office with the priority deadline approaching on May 15.
Fans who purchase tickets and have made required Duke Club contributions by May 15 can participate in the reseating and re-parking process next month. Fans who make season ticket purchases after the deadline will be assigned seats following the reseating process.
The 2023 JMU home football schedule includes games against Bucknell, South Alabama, Georgia Southern, Old Dominion, UConn and Appalachian State.
JMU averaged 22,967 fans per game last season, more than 92 percent of Bridgeforth Stadium’s official capacity. The Dukes ranked fourth in the Sun Belt in average attendance behind Appalachian State, Troy and Southern Miss.
