An advantage in the paint and smothering second-half defense helped lift James Madison to a 89-48 victory against Queens University of Charlotte Sunday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center.
Kiki Jefferson scored 21 points and grabbed seven rebounds while Kseniia Kozlova added 13 and seven as the Dukes handled the Royals, coached by former JMU player and assistant Jen Brown.
JMU (2-1) had a comfortable lead most of the evening, but really blew it open with a 20-2 run late in the third quarter that stretched the lead past 30 points and allowed JMU coach Sean O’Regan to let some freshmen get experience in the fourth against the Royals, who are in their first Division I season.
“Knowing you have freshmen and getting their feet wet a little bit,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “The crazy part is for me, they are freshmen and they make some mistakes and all that, but there’s not a huge separation. I have confidence in my starting five, but I’ve seen that group that finished the game beat our starting five.”
With last year’s starting center Anna Goodman missing her third straight game to start the season, the Middle Tennessee State transfer Kozlova stepped up admirably as the Dukes controlled the block.
JMU had 18 offensive rebounds to produce 22 second-chance points. The Dukes scored 38 points in the paint and held Queens center Jordyn Weaver, who came in averaging a double-double, scoreless with one rebound.
“That’s two games in a row we’re out rebounding a team I think we should out rebound with flying colors, so to speak,” O’Regan said. “(Kozlova’s) first stint we couldn’t get her the ball. We took her out for a break and she didn’t get frustrated. When she came back in I thought she was amazing on the glass. If we can’t get you the ball, got get the ball.”
Steph Ouderkirk, slumping through her first two games, drained her first shot of the afternoon. Ouderkirk’s perfect 3-pointer from the left wing gave JMU a 7-0 lead and proved to be part of a 13-5 start for the Dukes.
But JMU almost went the final three minutes of the opening quarter without a field goal, allowing the Royals to hang close before Jefferson beat the buzzer on an inbounds play at the end of the first quarter to make it 19-13 after 10 minutes.
Jefferson’s layup seemed to spark the JMU offense in the second quarter and a 10-2 run gave the Dukes a 14-point lead with six minutes to go in the half. Behind a big second quarter from Kozlova, both scoring and tracking down rebounds and loose balls, JMU was able to stretch the lead to 19 points late in the first half and went to the break up 44-28.
As the second half began, JMU started getting more easy looks in the paint. A series of layups made it a 26-point Dukes’ lead midway through the third quarter. JMU only continued to pour it on the rest of the way with freshman Kadidia Toure finishing with 10 points, all in the second half.
“I think we had fun,” Jefferson said. “Like I always say, once we play JMU basketball we’re kind of unstoppable. I think we went out there, had fun, played our game and really executed what the coaches were saying.”
