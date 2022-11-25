James Madison opened up a three-game stretch in Savannah, Ga., on Friday with a 100-54 victory against Coastal Georgia.
JMU freshman point guard Xavier Brown finished with 17 points and seven rebounds, both team highs, along with three assists and four steals. Julien Wooden had 15 points and six rebounds and Mezie Offurum added 14 points and six rebounds for the Dukes, which improved to 5-1.
Takal Molson, JMU’s leading scorer entering the three-game weekend in Savannah, suited up Friday morning, but didn’t play while recovering from an illness. In his absence James Madison got off to a slow start against the NAIA program that was a late addition to the schedule after Nicholls State dropped out of the Hostilo Community Classic.
Much like their loss at North Carolina the previous Sunday, the Dukes struggled around the rim and from 3-point range in the early going, missing five of their first eight layup attempts. But even as JMU continued to struggle from 3-point range, going 1-for-12 from deep in the first half, Mark Byington’s squad was still able to pull away by the end of the opening period.
A 21-2 run late in the half with Brown and Offurum leading the way, helped the Dukes open up a 26-point lead, 49-23, at the break. By the time Justin Amadi threw down a slam about five minutes into the second half, JMU had extended the lead to 31 points.
The Dukes, who take on South Dakota State on Saturday, finished 6-for-23 from behind the arc but forced 24 Mariners turnovers with 16 steals.
Alonzo Sule added 13 points for JMU while Terrence Edwards had 12 points and four steals. Torey James had 14 points, including four 3-pointers, for Coastal Georgia.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.