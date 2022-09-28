A few games into James Madison’s initial run at a Sun Belt championship, there is one thing you can count on from the Dukes’ women’s soccer team. JMU isn’t going to give up many goals.
To be precise, the Dukes (6-2-3, 2-0-1 SBC) have allowed four goals total this season with eight shutouts. That includes holding Sun Belt opponents scoreless as JMU has surged into first place during its first season in the league. Goalkeeper Alexandra Blom is the reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week and ranks seventh in the nation with a 0.375 goals against average.
“Any time you start with shutouts you’re in the right spot,” JMU coach Joshua Walters said. “I feel like we’re starting to mesh a little bit like you want to see a team grow. I think it’s a mix of two things. One, we are good defensively. We’re doing a good job of smothering the other team. But I think the flip side to that is we’re having the ball a lot. If you can have the ball on attack, you don’t have to defend.”
The Dukes play host to Appalachian State on Friday at Sentara Park. JMU sits atop the SBC East with seven points, while the Mountaineers are just behind with six points. Nearing the midway point of the conference season, it’s a huge match after the Dukes settled for a scoreless tie last week on the road at Southern Miss.
As impressive as JMU has been shutting down opponents’ attacks, the Dukes have some room for improvement. In particular, James Madison could give itself some breathing room with a more potent offense.
JMU ranks 13th out of 14 Sun Belt teams in shots and seventh in goals with one per game. Sophomore Amanda Attanassi is carrying much of the load for the Dukes’ offense with five goals and three assists. Senior forward Lidia Nduka is second on the team with three goals and two assists, but Walters is looking for more.
“Obviously if you don’t give up a goal, you only need one to win,” Walters said. “But we want to be in the neighborhood of trying to average around two goals if we can. I would say Amanda and Lidia both have risen to the top of the forward group, but we need one more person to chip in, whether that is a midfielder or a third forward. We need someone else who can make us a little more dynamic.”
Walters said midfielders Sophia Verrecchia and Y-Van Nguyen are two who have shown signs of being next in line to boost the offense.
But as the Dukes move forward they know that if the defense continues at its current level they should be in position to win every game.
“I feel like we’re pretty competitive,” Walters said. “I feel like we’re at a point now where we can compete with almost anybody in the conference. Going away is hard with the travel, that’s a difference with the CAA. But we like where we stand.”
