James Madison fans might see a nailbiter at the Atlantic Union Bank Center this season. It won’t be until after the calendar flips to 2023, however.
The Dukes first five home games of the season have been laughers, a trend that continued Sunday afternoon in Harrisonburg with a 115-79 victory against Long Island University, a contest that wasn’t even as close as the final score indicated.
JMU led by more than 50 points the majority of the second half with Julien Wooden putting up 18 points in 13 minutes of action to lead the way for the home team as the first semester at JMU came to an end.
“They’ve done a lot in the past week with classes and study halls and being up all night,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “I thought we did a good job of coming in and having energy. I thought we played really hard. We weren’t sharp in every aspect of the game, but the first half I thought we took care of the ball and had great energy on defense that led to some points.”
JMU, which has now won their five home games by an average of 50 points, beating Division I foes by nearly 34 per game, scored 45 points off 29 LIU turnovers. Marko Maletic finished with a game-high 32 points for the Sharks (1-10), but 24 of those came in the second half with the game well decided by that point.
JMU (9-3) heads to Coppin State on Wednesday for one last tuneup before opening Sun Belt Conference play at the end of December with back-to-back road games at Georgia State and Marshall. The Dukes don’t play at home again until Jan. 5 against Texas State.
That’s when things should get interesting for the Dukes, but thus far a 17-point victory against Eastern Kentucky is the closest thing JMU fans have seen to a competitive game inside their sparkling three-year old arena.
Sunday, LIU was simply another team overmatched by the Dukes.
“As a coach you kind of look and say what’s the best way for us to be successful,” Byington said. “And my ninth, 10th and 11th guy can play. We thought we could wear their guys out and try to make it a fast tempo. We did it to an extent that we had score separation a lot earlier than I expected.”
Terell Strickland, JMU’s third-year guard and son of the Shark’s head coach Rod Strickland, made his season debut after breaking a bone in his hand shortly before the opener. His presence was felt immediately after he checked in with 14:45 left in the first half. Grabbing an offensive rebound and kicking it out to Freidel, who drained a three.
Strickland finished with eight points, eight assists and five steals, and it was that early play that helped spark a 22-0 JMU run as the Dukes built a comfortable lead midway through the opening period. By the time Vado Morse, who had 15 points, drove to the rim and completed an old-fashioned three-point play, JMU held a 20-point advantage with nine minutes remaining in the half.
“We’re going to be us regardless of who we are playing,” Wooden said. “We just trying to stay healthy and get through this break and then it’s time for conference play.”
The Dukes really blew it open from there and with 10 different players in the scoring column over the first 20 minutes, JMU went to the locker room at halftime leading 65-23.
James Madison led by as many as 62 points in the second half before Byington let all the freshmen and walk-ons off the bench with several minutes remaining.
James Madison 115, Long Island 79
LIU 23 56 - 79
JMU 65 50 - 115
Long Island (1-10) Delancy 3 2-4 8, Greene 2 1-1 8, Johnson 1 3-4 5, Maletic 10 6-7 32, Burns 1 0-0 2, Ndiaye 1 1-2 3, Washington 8 2-2 19, Bailey 1 0-0 2. Totals 28 15-20 79.
James Madison (9-3) Sule 6 0-2 12, Ihenacho 4 0-0 10, Morse 5 2-3 15, Edwards 3 0-0 6, Molson 3 0-0 7, Freidel 3 0-0 9, Amadi 4 1-2 9, Strickland 2 3-4 8, Wooden 6 4-6 18, Brown 3 0-0 6, Blaine 1 2-4 4, Roberson 2 1-4 5, Smith 2 0-0 4, Feden 1 0-0 2. Totals 45 13-25 115.
3-point: Long Island 8 (Maletic 6, Greene, Washington) James Madison 12 (Morse 3, Freidel 3, Ihenacho 2, Wooden 2, Molson, Strickland).
