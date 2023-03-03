PENSACOLA, Fla. — An hour before her James Madison tipped off against Marshall, while her teammates shot around on the far end of the court, Kiki Jefferson, the Sun Belt Conference Player of the Year, sat alone on a chair behind the Dukes’ bench and glared at the Thundering Herd taking their warm up shots.
Jefferson kept her eyes low, but couldn’t hide the simmering glow. She knew what was coming.
Less than three hours later the top-seeded Dukes were celebrating a 62-43 victory against the No. 8 Herd, advancing to the semifinals of their first-ever Sun Belt Tournament.
“There’s a championship on the line and we are all hungry for it,” Jefferson said. “As you can see, we are hungry for it. It’s lose or go home and we don’t want to go home yet.”
Marshall (17-14) handed JMU a 13-point loss in the regular season finale just a week earlier, arguably the worst performance of the season for the Dukes (24-7), which had already clinched the regular season title and No. 1 seed.
The Herd was red-hot shooting from deep in that one, but Friday morning on the Florida panhandle, JMU scorched the nets to start.
James Madison hit four of its five 3-point attempts in the first quarter to build and lead and finished the game at 43 percent from behind the arc in a balanced effort to avenge the loss and advance to face either Troy or Old Dominion in Sunday’s semifinal round at the Pensacola Bay Center.
Twelve points from Jefferson led a balanced JMU effort with three Dukes in double figures while Marshall’s 43 points matched the Herd’s lowest output of the season. Kseniia Kozlova finished with 11 points and five rebounds and Jamia Hazell had 10 points while eight different JMU players scored at least five.
Abby Beeman, who had done it all for Marshall down the stretch run of the season, finished with 11 points and nine rebounds, but the Herd struggled to get much offense from anyone other than her and All-Sun Belt pick Roshala Scott, who had 12 points.
“I think the gravity of the situation kind of snowballed on us,” Marshall coach Tony Kemper said. “This is a group that wanted to play well today. They stressed us and then we stressed ourselves on the other end.”
Jefferson, who went 1-for-6 from the field and had just six points in the loss to the Herd, hit her first bucket just 11 seconds into the conference quarterfinal. After back-to-back-to-back 3’s from Caroline Germond, Kobe King-Hawea and Jefferson, JMU led 13-5 three minutes in.
The Dukes’ hot shooting start lasted through most of the first quarter and JMU had an eight-point lead after hitting its first four 3-point attempts. But Marshall had enough offense to keep it relatively close for a bit and it was 24-16 Dukes after 10 minutes.
A post-up basket from Kozlova gave the Dukes their first double-digit lead of the game, 29-18, midway through the second quarter.
“We were a totally different mentality,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “We played with so much stronger. So much more aggressive, so much edgier. We played with a real purpose the whole time. That, I think, takes care of everything.”
Marshall’s offense disappeared as the game went on and the Herd went more than eight minutes without a bucket as JMU stretched the lead to 16 points late in the first half and the Dukes went to the break leading 37-24.
Jefferson scored seven straight points for the Dukes midway through the third quarter, pushing JMU to a 19-point lead. At the end of the third Jefferson had 12 points and the Dukes held a 52-36 lead.
JMU led by 20 with four minutes to go after a putback by Kozlova made it 58-38 and the Dukes were ready to run away with it from there and get within two victories of a SBC Tourney title and a trip to the NCAA Tournament.
“I thought we played with an edge,” O’Regan said. “Coming off the game we had at home against Marshall where we didn’t have an edge at all I thought our players really brought it. We brought a great mentality today and relentless energy. Step one of three is over. We’ve got two more steps to go.”
No. 1 James Madison 62, No. 8 Marshall 43
MU 16 8 12 7 - 43
JMU 24 13 15 10 - 62
Marshall (17-14) Matthews 1 1-2 3, R. Scott 5 1-2 12, Beeman 4 1-2 11, S Scott 2 1-2 6, Harness 1 0-0 2, Miller 1 0-0 2, Lafon 1 0-0 2, Redman 1 0-0 2, Wright 1 1-2 3. Totals 17 6-10, 43.
James Madison (24-7) Kozlova 5 1-2 11, Germond 2 0-0 6, King-Hawea 2 1-4 6, Hazell 4 1-4 10, Jefferson 5 0-0 12, McDaniel 2 0-0 5, Goodman 3 0-0 6, Ouderkirk 2 0-0 6. Totals 25 3-10 62.
3-Pointers: Marshall 3 (R. Scott, S. Scott, Beeman). James Madison 9 (Germond 2, Ouderkirk 2, Jefferson 2, King-Hawea, Hazell, McDaniel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.