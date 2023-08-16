Just about any coach would be thrilled to bring back a conference player of the year for another season. James Madison volleyball coach Lauren Steinbrecher acknowledged that’s a rare treat.
Bringing back two players who have previously won their league’s top individual awards? Most unusual, indeed. Having two conference players of the year who have played alongside each other for three seasons with amazing chemistry? Well, it’s still a little unfathomable for Steinbrecher.
But that’s exactly what JMU — coming off a Sun Belt title in the program’s first year in the league — has on a loaded roster built from the ground up. The Dukes enter the 2023 season with reigning Sun Belt Conference Defensive Player of the Year Sophie Davis back for a fifth season in purple and gold. They also have senior outside hitter Miëtte Veldman, who was the CAA Player of the Year two years ago as a sophomore and an All-Sun Belt pick last season.
“I definitely can say I’ve never had that,” Steinbrecher said. “I don’t think I’ve ever had two players of the year, period. To have them both coming back and have won it in different conferences as JMU student athletes, that just doesn’t really happen.”
Not at all surprising, Davis was the preseason pick to earn SBC Defensive Player of the Year honors announced on Tuesday while Veldman was the preseason choice for Offensive Player of the Year. The Dukes were unanimously predicted to win the SBC East Division once again.
“We are a very talented team and we elevate each other,” Davis said. “We do play for each other. We boost each other up and we have so much fun doing it.”
Setter Caroline Dozier joined Davis and Veldman on the preseason all-conference team and JMU returns its top five producers of digs, assists and service aces, as well as four of the top five leaders in kills and blocks.
“You could argue we had the best team in program history last year, and we return all of our starters but one,” Steinbrecher said. “COVID was a lot of things that weren’t good, but I’ve never coached a student-athlete for five years. We have Sophie and Caroline coming back who will have competed for five seasons. The depth of experience, maturity and leadership that we have on our roster is unlike ever before.”
Perhaps most interesting, in an age when talent is often acquired and stockpiled via the transfer portal, JMU built its roster largely through high school recruiting. The Dukes have one transfer player, senior middle blocker Alex Kwasnik, who began her career at Cincinnati and recorded nine kills in eight matches for the Dukes last year.
The players say it has produced remarkable chemistry within the roster that features 10 players who are entering their third, fourth or fifth season at JMU.
“It’s so weird because I can’t imagine playing without Sophie,” Veldman said. “We’re just so connected, the chemistry is so strong. I know I’m so lucky, and we’re so lucky as a team to have her and to return as many as we have. Chemistry, you can’t fake. It doesn’t just show up.”
The Dukes went 24-5 and 15-1 in the Sun Belt last season before falling in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament to BYU in three sets.
“Obviously we had a great season last year,” Davis said. “We have a really tough schedule, but I know we’re going to definitely up our game and take it day-by-day and just really elevate our level because we really do bring back most of the same team. I’m just really, really excited to get on the floor and compete.”
