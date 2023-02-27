James Madison men's basketball junior guard Terrence Edwards was named the Sun Belt Conference Sixth Man of the Year and was the only player on the SBC all-conference teams, earning second-team honors, the league announced Monday.
Marshall's Taevion Kinsey won the Sun Belt Player of the Year award and was joined by teammate Andrew Taylor on the first team. Louisiana center Jordan Brown, South Alabama guard Isaiah Moore and Southern Miss guard Austin Crowley rounded out the first team.
Southern Miss' Jay Ladner was named the SBC Coach of the Year, leading the Eagles to a regular-season championship following three straight losing seasons with single-digit victories. South Alabama's Kevin Samuel won the Defensive Player of the Year award, while Marshall's Micah Handlogten was the Freshman of the Year. Crowley earned the league's Newcomer of the Year award.
Edwards was joined on the second team by Georgia Southern's Andrei Savrasov, Louisiana's Greg Williams, Southern Miss' Felipe Haase, and Troy's Zay Williams. App State guard Donovan Gregory, ULM's Jamari Blackmon, Old Dominion's Chaunce Jenkins, Southern Miss' DeAndre Pinckney, Texas State's Mason Harrell, and Samuel made up the third team.
