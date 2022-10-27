As James Madison enters the third season of the Mark Byington era, the Dukes have five new scholarship players. Yet in the age of free transfers, JMU also enjoys significant continuity compared to many programs.
Eight of the Dukes’ top 10 players in minutes played last season return after facing plenty of ups and downs over the previous two years. That’s something Byington and Co. hope translates into success for 2022-23.
“I’ve noticed our guys are mentally tougher,” Byington said. “A huge benefit to us this year is I’ve got a lot of guys who have been here three years with me. And a lot of guys who have been here two years. So, the tendency for us in practice is to kind of skip steps because these guys already know it. But there is a familiarity with the returning guys. That’s going to help us. I’ve already noticed we can make adjustments earlier than we ever have.”
Julien Wooden enters his fourth season with the Dukes as the lone holdover recruited by previous head coach Louis Rowe. A three-year starter at JMU, he’s one of the most experienced players on the team, but is also entering his third season playing alongside many of JMU’s key players.
“It’s like you close your eyes one time and you’re a senior now,” Wooden, a product of Northside High School in Roanoke, said. “Coming out of Northside, I didn’t think none of that could happen in four years here. It’s kind of got me ready for anything now. I want to lead these guys and take the next step. Get to the tournament and win the Sun Belt.”
Justin Amadi, Terrence Edwards and Terell Strickland were among the first recruits to sign with the Dukes after Byington took over, and all three have spent time in the starting lineup over the past two seasons. Vado Morse, a preseason All-Sun Belt Conference guard who averaged 15.3 points per game last year, began his career at Mount St. Mary’s, but is also in his third season playing for Byington.
Takal Molson, Tyree Ihenacho and Alonzo Sule each transferred into JMU last season, but now have an entire season under their belt working within the Dukes’ system.
“It’s great,” Edwards said. “Half time I don’t even have to say something, or Julien doesn’t have to say it. Or Vado. Just the guys who have been in here and know what to do. We know the plays. We know everything that we are doing, but still paying attention and picking up new details.”
Now with multiple players who have been through coaching changes, transfers, injuries, a conference tournament ban and COVID-19, among other challenges, the Dukes are hoping there isn’t a lot they can’t handle heading into their debut Sun Belt season.
“They are smarter, more experienced and have been through a lot,” Byington said. “With all those experiences comes growth.”
