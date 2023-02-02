After winning four of its last five games, including three inside the Atlantic Union Bank Center, James Madison men's basketball entered a four-game road swing with conference tournament seeding at stake.
The Dukes are just 5-5 on the road this season, but in conference play have dropped just two road games — a 63-62 loss at South Alabama on Jan. 12 and an 83-70 loss at Southern Miss on Jan. 21.
With the next four contests in enemy territory, JMU has a chance to position itself well for the Sun Belt Conference tournament before playing its final quartet of games in Harrisonburg.
"This is challenging coming up and we know it," JMU head coach Mark Byington said. "We know we've got to be different. We put ourselves in a position by winning four out of five to hopefully make a run, but these next four are going to be extremely difficult."
The Dukes were in a three-way tie for fourth in the Sun Belt standings heading into Thursday night's game at Old Dominion and just two games back from first. After playing in Norfolk, JMU will travel to Appalachian State on Saturday before playing at Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina next week.
As JMU tries to jockey for a top-four seed, which would earn the Dukes a double-bye at the end of the month in the league tournament, winning on the road is the first step.
Byington's team has been successful on the road in conference play with wins at Georgia State, Marshall, and Troy, the latter of which went to overtime on a last-second layup from forward Mezie Offurm. In those three wins, JMU's offense averaged 74 points, holding the home teams to 66 points.
And when Byington looked at the team's success, he pointed to the Dukes' defense as the key to road wins. In the pair of Sun Belt road losses, the Dukes' offense poured in points, but its defense didn't make the necessary stops.
"I think what's been good for us is we don't need one guy to play great offensively for us to win," Byington said. "I know everybody looks at our offense, but for me it's simple: when our defense is good, we win."
Byington's right.
The Dukes boast the fourth-best scoring defense in the league, allowing just 66.5 points a night — including holding the conference's best scoring offense, Marshall, to 66 points in Huntington, W.Va, almost 20 points under their season average.
And as the Dukes rebounded from their road loss at Southern Miss two weeks ago, the team's defense stepped up at home. JMU held Coastal Carolina to 69 points and put on a defensive clinic against ULM as the Dukes allowed 45 points, the fewest the purple and gold has allowed to a Division I team this season.
Byington wants to see that stout defense play transition to this four-game road swing.
"I thought we had two good defensive performances this past week," Byington said. "Our defense has been good at home. That's going to be a big thing for us with these four straight games on the road: how well our defense plays. You need to make shots, you need to score, but even if it's not there, we need to give ourselves a chance to win and that's going to do with our defense."
Byington knows his team is capable of winning on the road, and he hopes that the Dukes lean on their previous wins to pull out wins, including two against teams that JMU has already beaten — Georgia Southern and Coastal Carolina.
"We've had some good performances on the road, so it's not like this team hasn't done it — we're going to have to use that experience," Byington said. "It's going to be a difficult challenge starting this week … and then we go the following week and start playing teams for the second time and it gets really tough for both teams."
But the first order of business for the Dukes is a trip down I-64 to ODU and then the short bus ride to App State on Saturday.
For Byington, being in a good spot at the end of the season means the Dukes took care of business on the road.
"We know it's difficult, we're going to embrace it," Byington said. "We're going to get to those last four games at home and hopefully be in good position, which means we did something here on these four on the road."
