After last season’s abrupt ending, without the chance to play in the Colonial Athletic Association tournament due to the team’s move to the Sun Belt Conference, James Madison baseball feels like it has something to prove in its new league.
The Dukes finished with 12 CAA wins last spring, head coach Marlin Ikenberry’s most conference wins since the 2016 campaign, and would have been the No. 5 seed in the postseason tournament.
But instead, the Dukes’ season ended on the final regular-season weekend, in which the purple and gold dropped two games of the series to UNCW.
And with only a few dry eyes on the artificial playing surface, a motivation for this season was born.
Utility player Trevon Dabney was one of a handful to take a fifth year, helping the Dukes return with a veteran core for their inaugural season in the SBC.
“Just how things ended last year, I have a chip on my shoulder, so that was the main reason why I wanted to come back,” Dabney said. “We’re all excited to go to a new conference. We’re all excited and pumped up to start a new season the right way.”
And with the move to the Sun Belt, which had five teams in the NCAA tournament and almost had a sixth with Old Dominion just missing out, the level of play will be one of the highest in the country.
For JMU, the team is looking forward to the tall task.
“Obviously there’s a challenge, but we’re all ready for the challenge,” infielder Mason Dunaway said. “It’s super exciting.”
Knowing that the Dukes have road trips to Southern Miss and Georgia Southern, both of which hosted regionals last spring, on the calendar, the team’s preparation has been held to a higher standard.
Ikenberry said he thought the team’s offseason development was “elevated” with the new league on the minds of his staff and players.
“I think it just raises the bar every day knowing that you’re going to be challenged in this conference and every conference game is really important,” Ikenberry said. “I think just the quality of teams that are in this conference, the type of pitching that we’re going to see day in and day out … is different for the whole group.”
Though the Dukes have a new slate of conference foes in front of them, they returned six of the starting eight position players from last year’s squad, which was partly helped by the extra year of eligibility available.
Dabney was joined by infielders Kyle Novak and Carson Bell and standout relief pitcher Lliam Grubbs as Dukes that took their “COVID year.”
But even though the Dukes didn’t lose much from last year’s team, the players that aren’t in Harrisonburg anymore were vital contributors.
Outfielder Chase Delauter, who broke his foot at the College of Charleston last spring, was selected by the Cleveland Guardians with the 16th overall pick in this summer’s draft. At the same time, utility player Travis Reifsnider transferred to Virginia. Infielder Nick Zona was also drafted, picked in the 10th round by the Seattle Mariners.
To replace the production of DeLauter, Reifsnider, and Zona, JMU will rely on a transfer portal acquisition and a talented freshman.
The Dukes brought in William & Mary two-way player Jack Cone, who’s expected to start in center field, while Mike Mancini, a highly-touted freshman from New York, is slated to start at second base.
Cone was a second-team All-CAA selection last spring with the Tribe after hitting .243 with six home runs, nine doubles, 34 RBI, and a CAA-leading six sacrifice flies. He also held a 3.97 ERA across 45.1 innings pitched with 31 strikeouts in 15 starts.
When Cone is on the mound, the Dukes will slide Dabney from left field to center while most likely utilizing Eastern Mennonite transfer Jaylon Lee in left.
“The guys we brought in are just as good and they’re ready,” Dabney said. “I feel like last year we were close and we’re an older squad now, we’ve been playing with each other for three to four years, so it’s going to be a good time.”
Not only did JMU bring in some new faces on the playing field, but it also has two new assistant coaches. Ikenberry hired Mike Roberts as the Dukes’ hitting coach after Alex Guerra took the head coaching job at Radford this offseason.
Roberts, who spent time on staff at Virginia, will also be the Dukes’ third base coach. Ikenberry also hired Alex Raburn as JMU’s volunteer assistant.
With those two additions, the eighth-year head coach is looking forward to the Dukes’ hitting with the fresh voices surrounding the offensive side of the game this spring.
“I love what we have in our arsenal and how we’re going to play offense,” Ikenberry said. “Having two new hitting coaches, it’s been different for our hitters, but I think it’s been a positive — just hearing a different voice from what they heard in the past.”
JMU also returned a bulk of its pitching staff from last season, including two of its three weekend starters: left-handed pitcher Donovan Burke and righty Ryan Murphy.
But as the season approaches with the opener at Florida State less than three weeks away, the ending of the Dukes’ season from a year ago is still fresh on the veteran players’ minds.
For Dunaway, this season is an opportunity for the Dukes to show that they belong in the highly-competitive Sun Belt Conference.
“I think we’re kind of coming in with a chip on our shoulder because we know we’re a good baseball team,” Dunaway said. “It’s just going out there and proving that we’re a really good baseball team every day.”
