James Madison heads back down to the Peninsula on Saturday for the second of back-to-back games against in-state foes from the Dukes’ former conference. And though Hampton’s record doesn’t look impressive, JMU coach Sean O’Regan said he expects a tough game against the Pirates.
“That’s not an easy thing to go down there,” O’Regan said. “Not an easy place to play. Last time we went down there we lost with a really good team.”
Yes, the 2018-19 Dukes were on their way to a 29-6 record, including 17-1 in the CAA, but tripped up in an early season visit to Hampton. This JMU team is 7-2 and winners of four straight, and while they haven’t yet shown the overall dominance of the last team to visit Hampton, these Dukes have been trending upward.
JMU is now a member of the Sun Belt Conference and Hampton is one of four schools that joined the CAA after the Dukes’ departure. O’Regan’s squad took care of business last weekend against the Pirates’ new CAA neighbors, going to William & Mary and beating the Tribe 75-60 in a game the Dukes led by more than 20 for most of the second half.
Hampton is just 3-5, but losses include No. 1 South Carolina, a solid Norfolk State team and a Liberty squad JMU recently beat by four points. The Pirates are coached by David Six, who in 12 years has become the winningest coach in Hampton history and has taken the Pirates to six NCAA Tournaments.
“The guy is a good coach,” O’Regan said. “A really seasoned coach. In no way, shape or form am I walking around with my chest out, but in a sense I can see our progress and improvement and I feel good about that.”
The Dukes haven’t lost since a hard-fought contest with No. 7 North Carolina in which JMU led most of the third quarter and was within two possessions with less than two minutes remaining in the game.
O’Regan has noticed a difference from last season, when JMU finished 14-15 overall, in that the Dukes are hanging on to win close games. That includes the home matchup with Liberty and a trip to VCU, a 62-60 Dukes victory.
With three victories against in-state opponents in the past four games, JMU owns the impressive feat of claiming bragging rights against the other 12 Division I programs in Virginia. The Dukes have won the most recent matchup with every in-state foe, including avenging the loss at Hampton with a 78-60 victory at the Atlantic Union Bank Center last season.
O’Regan expects a challenge when JMU returns to Hampton Roads, but the Dukes are also inching back toward a return to form after a down season a year ago.
“I feel good, not like we’ve arrived by any means,” O’Regan said. “But I feel like we’re taking steps in the right direction. We’ve stepped our game up from a few games ago to now. But it’s so fragile, the mentality has to be there. I’ve watched Hampton a few times now and it’s not going to be easy.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.