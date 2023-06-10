A bounceback season saw James Madison win the Sun Belt Conference regular season and tournament women’s basketball titles before putting a scare in No. 4 seed Ohio State in the NCAA Tournament. Not long after it was over, JMU athletic director Jeff Bourne snapped into action to make sure coach Sean O’Regan would be back.
The Dukes announced on Friday a three-year contract extension that has O’Regan signed through the 2027-28 season. O’Regan, a JMU grad who previously served as an assistant under his predecessor Kenny Brooks for nine years, is entering his eighth season as the Dukes’ head coach, going 157-63 during that time, including a 26-8 mark last season.
“It was really Jeff,” O’Regan said of signing the extension. “It was certainly something I was going to bring up, kind of when the dust settled after the season ended, but he beat me to the punch and he deserves all the credit for that. “I’m very grateful for it because it could have been anything. It could have been a year, two years. But he went with three.”
Last year’s conference tournament title and NCAA Tournament appearance were the first for O’Regan as head coach and the Dukes entered 2022-23 coming off their first losing season in 18 years.
But O’Regan’s program had experienced more than its share of bad luck in recent years. In 2018-19, the Dukes dominated the CAA regular season, but was decimated by injuries heading into a quarterfinal loss in the CAA Tournament, then were one of the first four teams left out of the NCAA Tournament.
The following season, JMU once again dominated the CAA and was in line for an at-large berth even with a loss in the CAA tourney, but saw the entire postseason canceled due to COVID-19. Two years later, JMU was banned from the CAA Tournament after the school announced it would leave the conference.
But joining the Sun Belt proved to be a fresh start.
"I'm happy to extend Sean O'Regan's contract and keep guiding our program well into the future," Bourne said in a press release. "After a few years of adversity for our program, it was extremely fulfilling to watch the hard work by Sean and his program pay off with a return to the success that we've come to expect of that program. I'm excited to see what they will achieve in 2023-24 and well into the future."
O’Regan has won 78 percent of his conference games and finished second or better in league play in six of his seven years as a head coach. He said he has not entertained any courtships from other programs this offseason, but that is a question that comes up frequently with recruits and the contract extension may serve as a signal he intends to stay at his alma mater long term.
“I get as much question if I’m going to be here or if I’m going to chase another job, I get that 100 times more than where is your contract at,” O’Regan said. “It is just nice for this to be out there for recruits and our current players to know that this is where I will be.”
