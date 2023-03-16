As James Madison prepares for its first NCAA Tournament game in seven years, the Dukes are walking the fine line between confidence they can make history Saturday at Ohio State and a healthy respect for the Buckeyes, who were ranked No. 12 in the final AP Poll.
JMU, the 14 seed in Columbus, Ohio, will take on third-seeded OSU Saturday at 1:30 p.m. with the game televised on ESPN2. If the Dukes (26-7) can pull out a victory, that national TV audience would see the first-ever 14-over-3 upset in the women’s tournament.
And after a few days of studying film on the Buckeyes (25-7), JMU coach Sean O’Regan was convinced his team didn’t draw a particularly easy No. 3 seed either.
“You can get a pretty good look at somebody with this much time,” O’Regan said. “They’re a Final Four level type of team in my mind. For them to beat Indiana in the (Big Ten) semis after being down 24 points. In my mind, they are a Final Four level team.”
Ohio State opened the season with 19 straight victories, but after battling some injuries finished fourth in the Big Ten regular season. But the Buckeyes have three legitimate standouts, including sharp shooter Taylor Mikesell, who averages more than 17 points per game on 41-percent shooting from 3-point range.
Freshman Coty McMahon averaged nearly 15 points per game while swing woman Taylor Thierry is one of the most efficient offensive players around, shooting better than 60 percent from the field.
The Buckeyes might also see the return of Jacy Sheldon, another offensive weapon who played only nine games in the regular season with an injury.
“Their perso nnel is outstanding,” O’Regan said. “You can’t let Mikesell get going from 3. You can’t let McMahon get to the rim and dominate the glass. I could keep going, but the other thing is we can’t let their press dictate the game.”
But if O’Regan sounds worried while listing off the Buckeyes’ attributes, that’s not entirely the case. JMU, afterall, is a traditional mid-major power making its 13th NCAA Tournament appearance and one of only four programs in the nation to win more than 1,200 games all time.
The Dukes knocked off Gonzaga as an 11 seed in 2014 with O’Regan as an assistant and played Ohio State close in the opening round the next year before falling 90-80.
And since O’Regan has taken over as head coach in 2017, his JMU teams have routinely gone toe-to-toe with some of the best in the Big Ten, ACC, Big East and Big 12.
“I have great respect for their program," Ohio State coach Kevin McGuff said in a Zoom call with media on Selection Sunday. "They’re used to winning. They’re extremely well-coached. We played them in the first round. It’s been several years. That’s the last time we played them, but I know they’ll do a really good job."
O’Regan and Co. certainly celebrated making the NCAA Tournament after a long drought, but are also aiming for more with the believe the Dukes can put the pressure on the home team.
“Anybody we play is going to be good,” O’Regan said. “We’re going for it obviously. We’re going up there to win the game. That’s the goal. We’re not just going up there to play. We’re going up there to win.”
