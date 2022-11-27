Valparaiso’s Nick Edwards scored on a driving shot in the final seconds of overtime to lift the Beacons to a 81-79 against James Madison on the third day of the Hostilo Community Classic in Savannah, Ga.
Ben Krikke scored 23 points and grabbed seven rebounds to lead Valpo (3-4) before fouling out in overtime. Terrence Edwards had 21 points and six rebounds for JMU (6-2). Takal Molson finished with 18 points before fouling out for the Dukes, who have spent 14 of the past 18 days away from Harrisonburg going 4-2 on the extended road trip.
Kobe King added 16 points for Valpo, including four in overtime.
“It was one of the few times this year when I thought somebody else’s physicality took us back for a second,” JMU coach Mark Byington said during a postgame radio interview. “We needed a game like this. This could be something that helps us win games down the road. But we left a lot of points and possessions out there.”
JMU led by as many as six in the first half with Edwards going off for 12 points in the opening 20 minutes. But it remained a back-and-forth contest with Valpo’s Quinton Green, who had 18 points, on fire from 3-point range.
Green’s fourth 3-pointer of the game gave the Beacons a 43-39 lead early in the second half. Both teams went cold from the field as the second period went on, but four quick points from Molson with about 13 minutes to go tied the game 49-49.
From there the teams continued to trade blows through the middle portion of the half, with multiple ties but JMU struggling to regain the lead. Mezie Offurum eventually put the Dukes back on top with a mid-range jumper with less than nine minutes to go to make it a 60-58 JMU advantage.
With the Beacons in serious foul trouble, the Dukes started getting most of their points at the free throw line and led 70-69 with two minutes remaining, but Valpo answered with an old-fashioned three-point play from Preston Ruedinger to regain the lead.
Offurum hit a pair of foul shots to tie it 72-72, but a turnover by Edwards gave the Beacons the ball with 37 seconds remaining the game still knotted.
Krikke scored to put Valparaiso ahead with 10 seconds left, but Molson answered to send it to overtime.
In the extra period, the Dukes failed to take advantage even as four Valpo players, including Krikke, fouled out. JMU missed three consecutive free throws and a potential go-ahead layup with 36 seconds left.
Even so, JMU had an opportunity to shoot for the win in the final second, but Noah Freidel’s 3-pointer came up short.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.