As James Madison’s offensive line moved back to full strength against Old Dominion this past Saturday with the return of right tackle Nick Kidwell, the Dukes have found depth across the front.
JMU had played without Kidwell for a pair of games and left tackle Tyshawn Wyatt for most of the second half against Marshall, which tossed redshirt freshman Josh Toner into the starting lineup.
Without Kidwell on the line, right guard Tyler Stephens shifted to tackle, left guard Cole Potts went to the right side and Toner was inserted at left guard.
For JMU head coach Curt Cignetti, the offensive line, which has mostly been together since the postseason a year ago, has continued to grow each week.
“I like the way our line has developed,” Cignetti said. “They’re all back next season and I like the long-term projection. I think we’re adding quality guys there and we’re developing guys.”
Against the Monarchs, Toner started on the bench, but was added into the game in the second half, replacing Potts.
But the replacement wasn’t because Potts was struggling on the offensive line, it was in an effort to get Toner reps on the field. Cignetti liked how Toner has improved throughout the season as he filled in as the line was dinged up.
Earlier this season, the Dukes rotated Potts and Toner at right guard in games, but the injury bug forced Cignetti to start the redshirt freshman. Now as the line is back to full strength, it appears JMU will continue to rotate Toner in — this time with Potts at left guard.
“If you’re a good football player and you can help us play winning football at any position on this football team, you’re going to play,” Cignetti said. “We’re going to find snaps and minutes for you because the more guys you can play, the fresher you’re going to be.”
Toner was used sparingly through the Dukes' first five games, playing a combined 31 snaps, but that soon changed. When Kidwell went down with an ankle injury at Georgia Southern, Toner saw the field on a consistent basis at left guard.
The Marlton, N.J., native has played 231 snaps in the last four games, including a career-high 73 against Marshall on Oct. 22.
Cignetti said that the Dukes will find a way to use Toner because of how his development has gone throughout the season.
"I've been pleased with his progress," Cignetti said during his weekly press conference on Nov. 8. "I think he's played very consistently and I think he's taken a step forward from when he got his first opportunity to rotate in with Potts earlier in the season. ... I think he's developing very nicely."
JMU’s starting offensive line has been together for well over a year and they’ll all be back next season. Kidwell has one year of eligibility remaining while the rest of the line has more than that.
Outside of JMU’s starting five on the front, the Dukes’ depth on the bench isn’t limited to just Toner.
First there’s true freshman center Carter Miller, who serves as the Dukes’ top backup to Tanner Morris. Then there’s the pair of FBS transfers: former Liberty center Andrew Adair and former Coastal Carolina guard Issac Owusu-Appiah.
For Stephens, the time spent together as an offensive line has helped this season, but will also help for next fall, too.
“We’re looking to just keep building our chemistry going forward,” Stephens said. “It’s great to have guys like Toner that can step up and fill a role on the O-line as well.”
The Dukes’ offensive line has been a key piece to the offense this season, allowing quarterback Todd Centeio time to throw and opening running lanes for the various running backs to run through.
Through JMU’s first nine games, the Dukes’ offensive line has only given up 18 sacks — the third-fewest in the Sun Belt Conference — during the team’s debut FBS season.
But as the Dukes continue to play at the FBS level, the more experience that the group gets, the more physical they’ll become, Stephens said.
“I think the biggest thing that we’ve changed is becoming more physical, trying to be more dominant throughout the whole game” Stephens said. “It takes experience and confidence to be a physical group every single play.”
