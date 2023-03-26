James Madison is rolling into one of the most anticipated regular-season series in program history.
The Dukes crushed Georgia Southern 9-0 in five innings Sunday afternoon at Veterans Memorial Park. The victory gave JMU a series sweep and put the Dukes within half a game of first-place Marshall atop the Sun Belt Conference standings.
It sets up a three-game home series against Sun Belt powerhouse Louisiana. The Cajuns are ranked in both major polls, coming in No. 23 in the ESPN/USA Softball poll, and have won 75 straight Sun Belt series.
The Dukes, two years removed from a Women’s College World Series semifinal appearance, are first-year Sun Belt members and now appear to be on track in their rebuild, having won seven straight and nine of their past 11.
“This team, they can be very dangerous if they have all three things going,” JMU coach Loren LaPorte said. “We’ve kind of shown flashes of having a big offensive game and then kind of lacked on the defense and pitching end. But if we can have all three things going well, we can have run-rule games.”
JMU certainly had that in the series finale. Kylah Berry threw all five innings in the circle, getting the shutout while allowing three hits and striking out three. Leftielder Reed Butler went 1-for-3 with a pair of RBI and robbed the Eagles of runs with multiple outstanding fielding plays, including nailing Georgia Southern’s Kinley Stewart at the plate in the fifth to end the game.
“Being able to have our pitchers’ back is what drives us in the outfield,” Butler said. “The pitchers are working for you and for them to be confident to have to be confident in you. Knowing I have Kylah’s back and she has mine, it feels good to be able to steal something in the outfield.”
Coming into Sunday’s series finale, it had already been a blood-pressure-raising week for the Dukes. In a Wednesday non-conference double-header against George Mason, JMU got a game-winning grand slam from KK Mathis, who had three RBI Sunday, in the sixth inning of Game 1, then a walk-off double from the freshman to win the nightcap.
After relatively smooth sailing in a 12-7 victory against the Eagles on Friday, the Dukes needed extra innings to top Georgia Southern 6-5 and clinched the series on Saturday, but only because a fourth-inning grand slam by Jasmine Hall only netted the Dukes three runs after it was ruled Hall failed to touch home plate during the JMU celebration.
Mathis got the Dukes on the scoreboard early Sunday, using a sacrifice fly in the first to pick up her team-leading 24th RBI. Seven JMU players batted in the first, and the Dukes led 2-0 after one.
Butler doubled to drive in a pair in the third and came around to score herself on a throwing error at second. The Dukes tacked on another four runs in the fourth and were well on their way to a mercy-rule victory.
“Last weekend every game was a one-hit, two-hit game,” Mathis said. “We talked this week about having that big inning to give our pitchers are break and let them recover. That was the mindset all weekend to see the ball well and score anyway possible. I’m really happy today that we came out and put it on them.”
