Following James Madison’s loss to Georgia Southern on Thursday night, which snapped the Dukes’ 13-game winning streak, coach Sean O’Regan said he wasn’t pleased with his team’s rebounding performance.
And for good reason.
The Eagles outrebounded the Dukes by 16 en route to a four-point win, ending JMU’s hopes of logging its longest winning streak under O’Regan. So when the Dukes turned the page to Troy, which visited the Atlantic Union Bank Center on Saturday, rebounding was the top priority.
Troy entered the afternoon as the top rebounding team in the NCAA with 51.28 per game, including a country’s best 21.8 offensive rebounds. And JMU was up to the task.
JMU used its size and athleticism to chase down every rebound it could, which at times meant bodies were banging around in the paint and arms were being hit at times too.
The Dukes responded to what O’Regan called an “embarrassing” loss on Thursday and held on to beat Troy 80-79, while out-rebounding the Trojans 41-38.
O’Regan said he’s able to almost “joy stick” passes and shots in a game, but rebounding is up to the players to make an effort to grab. He can’t anticipate which way the ball is going to bounce off the rim or backboard and he was proud of their effort on the glass.
“There’s no way you’re going to hold them to zero offensive rebounds, but 15? OK, all right,” O’Regan said. “Don’t give them a stretch of offensive rebounds and stuff like that. [The players] made the choice, man. They deserve all the credit for that.”
Peyton McDaniel led the Dukes with nine rebounds, while Kiki Jefferson added eight and Caroline Germond recorded five.
With rebounding being on the top of the Troy scout, which was put together by first-year assistant coach Neil Harrow, who spent the past seven seasons on the Trojans’ bench, JMU knew it had to grab as many as possible — especially on the defensive end.
Texas transfer Kobe King-Hawea said that the stellar rebounding performance was all from the Dukes’ effort on the glass.
“We didn’t want to get outworked on rebounds,” King-Hawea said. “We knew we had to beat them at their own game and I think we did a pretty good job today.”
A key effort rebound came in the waning seconds, when McDaniel missed her second free throw attempt after nailing the first. The ball hit off the rim and as she crashed the glass, it ended up right in her hands with about 45 seconds to play.
The Birdsboro, Pa., native said it was a “relief” to catch that offensive rebound, passing it out to Germond to reset the offense. That rebound led to a fresh 15-second shot clock, which the Dukes ran all the way down to one second before Germond hit a layup with 31.1 seconds to play.
The extra possession proved to be pivotal in the game after the Trojans scored six points in a five second span in the final seconds to make it a one-point game, which the Dukes held on to win.
O’Regan pointed to that offensive board as an example of the team winning an “individual battle” and the Dukes’ smaller battles led to a win over the Trojans to take sole possession of first place in the Sun Belt Conference.
“It’s a war, playing them is an absolute war,” O’Regan said. “And I felt we won that war by winning each individual battle on the glass.”
