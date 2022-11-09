Before the season, James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti talked to his team about having to commit to a higher standard each day as the Dukes transitioned from the FCS to the FBS this season.
And through the first five games, the Dukes were rolling with an unblemished record, but in the past three it’s been a different story.
JMU had a punt blocked for a touchdown in its loss at Georgia Southern and an extra point blocked for a 2-point score in the loss to Marshall.
Then the purple and gold ran into one of the country’s best defenses last week at Louisville and the Dukes dropped their third straight game. In that contest, the Dukes were 3-for-13 on third down, but Cignetti thought that if they just executed the plays as they were called, they easily could have been 9-for-13.
“I think a lot of the guys that have been here for a while could get by with some things and be successful,” Cignetti said. “But when you're playing good teams week in week out the standards have to be high. The preparation standards have to be high because any little mistake you make is going to be exposed.”
But now the Dukes have turned their attention to Old Dominion, who they’ll travel to for their final road trip at 2 p.m. on Saturday afternoon in the “Royal Rivalry.”
And the team is focused on turning their recent struggles around against the Monarchs.
“Mostly the conversations were about how we need to tighten up, do the things we’re supposed to do and just play JMU football,” running back Kaelon Black said. “We’re all just trying to stay focused and keyed into what we’re supposed to do.”
Defensive end Jalen Green echoed the message that Black told the media on Tuesday evening.
“It’s definitely been a rough stretch for us, to say the least,” Green said. “Coming into this year, we knew that this was something that could possibly happen to us. … But we’re really looking forward to playing JMU football and bouncing back hard this week.”
The Dukes have an opportunity to right the ship against the Monarchs, which boast the worst scoring offense and the second-worst total defense in the Sun Belt Conference.
Though conference play hasn’t gone well for the Monarchs, winning just two contests, they had a hot start to the season. ODU knocked off Virginia Tech in their opener and played Virginia to the wire a few weeks later.
One thing that ODU does well is take care of the football. The Monarchs have thrown just four interceptions this fall, but have picked off opposing teams nine times.
“They are a very fundamental football team,” Cignetti said. “They’re well coached. They don’t beat themselves.”
The key point of emphasis this week for JMU is punt protection. Cignetti said the Monarchs rush almost every punt, so the Dukes have been working on protecting Sam Clark as he prepares to punt.
When the Dukes had a punt blocked at Georgia Southern, it wasn’t because the Eagles did anything special on the rush, but a JMU player thought his defender wasn’t rushing the kick and he ran downfield. Instead, the player had a free run at Clark and blocked the kick for a touchdown.
The Monarchs’ offense is banged up, as ODU is without star tight end Zach Kuntz for the rest of the season and conference-leading wide receiver Ali Jennings has been dealing with an injury too.
Jennings averages 106 receiving yards a game, but in ODU’s last two contests, he’s combined for just 54 yards.
Defensively, the Monarchs have the conference’s leading tackler, Jason Henderson, who Cignetti said the Dukes tried to recruit out of high school. Henderson has 148 total tackles this season, 64 more than second place.
Black said that ODU’s defense is quick to the ball and will bring pressure.
“Their guys are definitely fast and they all swam to the ball,” Black said. “They bring a lot of blitzes and we’re just going to have to make sure we’re prepared.”
As the Dukes prepare to take on the Monarchs for the first time since 2012 and are look for their first-ever win over ODU, Green said it’s all about playing JMU’s style of football.
“Really, we’re just trying to keep it simple and just do us,” Green said, “which is stop the run, force passing situations and get after the quarterback.”
