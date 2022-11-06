LOUISVILLE, Ky. — James Madison head coach Curt Cignetti walked into the press conference room Saturday night at Louisville and was focused on moving forward.
The Dukes had dropped their third straight game, a 34-10 loss at Louisville, and the fourth-year head coach acknowledged that his team isn’t used to this.
Historically, the purple and gold haven’t been on the losing end of many games in the same season. In fact, it’s the first time since 2018 that JMU has lost at least three games in the same season and it’s the first three-game losing streak since 2013.
And after starting off the transition to the FBS with a five-game winning streak, the Dukes are searching for answers to right the ship.
“This team has lost three in a row after a hot 5-0 start,” Cignetti said. “They’re hurting, so we’ve got to find a way to rebound in the last three Sun Belt games.”
The Dukes were overpowered by the Cardinals in the second half, but the Dukes had their eyes forward on their final three Sun Belt Conference games left on the schedule.
“The message is it’s not over yet,” graduate student running back Percy Agyei-Obese said. “We’ve got three more games, the season’s not over yet. It starts with practice. This upcoming week, it starts with practice. What are you doing to better yourself? You got to look into yourself, you got to see what you’re doing to better yourself and hold your teammates accountable.”
JMU is still in the thick of the Sun Belt East Division title race, capable of claiming the crown with three straight wins to close out the season.
For Cignetti and company, it starts with the Dukes’ final road game of the season next Saturday, playing at Old Dominion.
“We’ve got to regroup, bounce back against our in-state rival Old Dominion next week, who’s having their share of problems also,” Cignetti said.
The Monarchs have lost their last four games, including a 12-0 loss to Marshall on Saturday afternoon.
But before the Dukes get to that point, redshirt senior defensive end Isaac Ukwu said they need to evaluate themselves first.
“You just have to look inward, see what you could have done differently to change the outcome of the game,” Ukwu said. “Just see how you can improve. I feel like that’s the only way you can look at it because you can’t go back in the past and change it.”
Ukwu said that by looking at ways the team could improve, it helps them not stay complacent, leading to better results in the long run.
But at the same token, Ukwu said it’s about moving on to the next opponent while realizing that JMU played for the entire game against Louisville and didn’t back down.
“I just know that we’ve got more games to play, but I’m looking on to the next one,” Ukwu said. “That’s really how I keep my spirits up. When you know that you gave your all, you tried your hardest, you can’t really be mad at yourself.
Agyei-Obese said that the Dukes have to stay confident this week, but they’re capable of closing the door on the season with a trio of consecutive wins.
“Man, we’ve got to finish it off. It starts with next week,” Agyei-Obese said. “And it starts with this one. Once we get this one under our wings, we’re going to keep the momentum. We just got to stay optimistic on the team, encourage everyone, play their best ball and just be the best that we can be.”
