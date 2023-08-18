It was an impressive debut Thursday night at Sentara Park for one of the highest regarded prospects ever to enter the James Madison women’s soccer program. Jeanette Fieldsend scored the Dukes’ first goal of the season to spark her team to a 3-2 victory against Charlotte.
JMU appeared in control during the second half despite getting outshot 15-6 for the game. Shea Collins had a goal and an assist for the Dukes and Alexandra Blom had two saves as JMU picked up its first season-opening victory since 2014.
The Dukes did it without last season’s top offensive weapon, forward Amanda Attanasi, who missed the game as a precautionary measure as she deals with minor injuries. .
“We’re just trying to be smart with her,” JMU coach Josh Walters said. “Because we want her to play in the Sun Belt championship game, so we’re trying to manage her across the way.”
The Dukes opened the 2023-24 school year with high expectations, bringing back preseason all-conference picks Blom, Attanasi, defender Brittany Munson, and midfielder Lexi Vanderlinden. JMU, picked with South Alabama atop the Sun Belt Conference standings, also added Fieldsend, a top-80 recruit who originally committed to North Carolina and earned a start in her college debut.
The 49ers were picked to finish fifth of six teams in the American Athletic Conference’s East Division, but hung tight early, getting three shots off to JMU’s one in the first 40 minutes, and successfully defending a pair of JMU corner opportunities.
Charlotte forced Blom to make the night’s first save in the 41st minute after a Kelly Hastings header off a corner kick, but the veteran JMU keeper made the stop no problem to keep it scoreless at halftime.
The offensive action picked up significantly in the second half.
Fieldsend broke the scoreless tie early in the period, scoring from the center of the box after assists from Collins and Jordan Yang.
“This is our first actual game that counts and scoring means a lot to me,” Fieldsend said. “The start of my collegiate career, it’s really great to have a goal under my belt, and even just a game under my belt. Hopefully there’s more to come.”
Charlotte answered with a Macey Bader goal four minutes later, taking advantage on a free kick after Ellie Johnson picked up a yellow card for the Dukes.
JMU went back on top moments later when Alba Fernadez’ penalty kick sailed past 49ers goalie Emma Wakeman to make it 2-1 with 36 minutes remaining. Collins added an unassisted goal that pinballed off the post and crossbar before going in to make it a two-goal Dukes’ lead in the 65th minute.
The Dukes went 12-4-5 last season and advanced to the Sun Belt championship game with one of the nation’s best defenses leading the way. JMU recorded 13 shutouts a year ago, but Thursday saw the offensive come alive in the second half for the most goals in a season opener since Walters arrived at JMU in 2018.
“For us, it’s quality of shots,” Walters said. “We’re not looking for 20 shots. We’re looking for seven or eight really good chances. We created four chances and scored on three of them. We need to up that, but pretty efficient for us.”
The Dukes return to action at home Sunday at 6 p.m. against UNC Greensboro.
