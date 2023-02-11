James Madison took Arkansas State’s best shot Saturday at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, but the Dukes used the one-two counterpunch of Kiki Jefferson and Kseniia Kozlova to knock out the Red Wolves and stay in the hunt for the Sun Belt regular season title with a 70-57 victory.
In front of a season-high 3,737 home fans, Jefferson finished with 22 points to go along with eight rebounds, four assists and three blocks. Kozlova added 17 points and eight rebounds and the pair came up big whenever Arkansas State (8-17, 3-11 Sun Belt) threatened.
JMU (20-6, 10-4 SBC) stayed tied for second in the conference with Old Dominion and Texas State, the very two teams the Dukes will face on the road next week.
“Tomorrow I start watching film and Monday it’s like here we go,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said following the victory. “I’ll focus on one thing, and it’s Texas State and getting our team ready to go. Because I think we’re trending in the right direction, but we got to go back on the road. We’ve got to play with the heart we’ve played with the past two games.”
Anne Griffin scored a game-high 24 and had 10 rebounds for the Red Wolves, but JMU trailed for only 24 seconds on the way to its second straight victory following a tough four-game road trip that saw the Dukes fall out of first place.
Despite a lackluster overall record, the Red Wolves entered Saturday’s contest fresh off their most impressive performance of the year, a 98-92 victory at first-place Troy. And in the early going A-State matched the second-place Dukes bucket for bucket.
A 3-pointer from Caroline Germond, who finished with 11 points, seven rebounds and four assists, put JMU ahead 11-8. But Missouri transfer Izzy Higgenbottom, who had 13 points and seven assists for A-State, answered with an old-fashioned three-point play and it was tied midway through the opening period.
Jamia Hazell sparked a run for the Dukes late in the first, forcing turnovers and then draining a 3-pointer as the Dukes took a seven-point advantage into the second quarter.
JMU continued to build the lead even as Arkansas State threw different defensive looks at the Dukes. After breaking a full court trap, Jefferson got to the basket and converted through a foul to make it a 14-0 JMU run across the first two quarters.
“Maybe one of the more complete-effort games that we’ve played this year,” O’Regan said. “I thought we defended with purpose. I thought we rebounded with purpose, and I thought we shared the ball the way I want to share the ball.”
But the Dukes went cold to end the first half. JMU had two separate scoring droughts of more than two and a half minutes and turned it over five times in the second quarter, yet still went to the locker room leading 33-25 at halftime.
Jefferson came out hot in the second half, scoring seven straight in the early minutes and put up nine points with three assists, all to Kozlova, for the quarter as JMU led 55-44 heading to the fourth.
“Coach O just said at halftime, this is a pretty good team and if we didn’t put our foot down they were going to go on their run. We didn’t want them to go on a 6-0 run and catch up. I knew that all of us together made a statement coming out in the third.”
The Dukes turned up the defensive pressure to start the final period, leading to a couple of easy buckets for Hazell, who had nine points, as JMU built a 61-47 lead with less than seven minutes to go.
The Red Wolves cut it to single digits again, but JMU went down low to Kozlova for the answer. She finished through contact and the three-point play once again put the Dukes up 12 with less than four minutes remaining.
Arkansas State got a 3-pointer from Griffin with about a minute to go to cut it to seven, but it was too little too late, especially after JMU’s Steph Ouderkirk came up with two offensive rebounds in the final minute.
The clutch boards led to a pair of free throws each from Jefferson and Germond to ice it.
James Madison 70, Arkansas State 57
ASU 11 14 19 13 - 57
JMU 18 15 22 15 - 70
Arkansas State (8-17, 3-11) Kapinga 2 1-2 5, Wilkerson 2 0-0 5, Griffin 10 0-0 24, Higginbottom 5 3-3 13, Ellis 2 0-0 4, 0 1-2 1, Upshaw 2 0-0 5. Totals 23 5-7 57.
James Madison (20-6, 10-4) Jefferson 5 11-13 22, Kozlova 8 1-1 17, Germond 4 2-2 11, King-Hawea 1 0-0 2, Hazell 3 2-2 9, McDaniel 2 0-0 5, Ouderkirk 1 0-0 2, Williams 0 2-2 2. Totals 24 18-20 70.
3-pointers: Arkansas State 6 (Griffin 4, Wilkerson, Upshaw). James Madison 4 (Germond, Hazell, Jefferson, McDaniel).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.