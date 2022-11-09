It was supposed to get tougher.
Two days after an 85-point destruction of a Division III opponent, James Madison was nearly as brutal to a Hampton squad that joined the Dukes’ former conference, the Colonial Athletic Association, hammering the Pirates 106-58.
Yes, JMU’s first two games in the Sun Belt Conference have been brilliant. The Dukes have much stiffer competition coming up, including a visit to No. 1 North Carolina later this month, but so far it looks like JMU is loaded with talent even with two of its top guards, Tyree Ihenacho and Terell Strickland, on the shelf with broken bones in their hands.
“I thought our intensity from the start to the end was really high,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “Our guys were locked in. Even though we are without a couple of guards right now, I think we used our depth to kind of get in and stay on them.”
The Dukes (2-0) never trailed Wednesday night and led by more than 40 points before the second half was two minutes old.
Junior Terrence Edwards finished with a game-high 21 points, all in the first half, to go along with 11 rebounds and five assists. Takal Molson added 20 points and nine rebounds and was one of five Dukes in double figures.
“We had the media day and I was talking about Terrence Edwards,” JMU senior Vado Morse, who had 14 points and four assists of his own, said. “It just started from practice. He showed it from the first practice this year.”
Behind a fast start from Edwards, the Dukes jumped out to a 12-2 lead in the game’s opening minutes. Edwards continued to fill out the stat sheet – scoring 17 points and grabbing seven rebounds in the first 12 minutes — with Molson also getting in on the action as JMU built the lead to 14 points with eight minutes left in the opening period.
Then Dukes really got going. JMU went on a 19-2 run and led by 26 points at the final media timeout of the first half before blowing the lead up to 57-19 at intermission.
Jordan Nesbitt, a former four-star recruit who was Hampton’s big prize in the transfer portal after coming over from Saint Louis, fouled out early in the second half with two points on 1-for-10 shooting as JMU pushed its lead to 50 points.
“Our guys took the challenge,” Byington said. “Vado had to guard Deuce Dean (10 points on 2-for-8 shooting) and he’s a good player. He took the challenge. Takal Molson took the challenge trying to guard Nesbitt, who is a really good player. But behind them were guys who were really supportive. Whenever we have to hold good players down it’s going to be a team effort.”
Meanwhile, plenty of Dukes stuffed the stat sheet. Justin Amadi had 11 points, making all five of his field goals. Mezie Offurum had 11 points and seven rebounds while freshman point guard Xavier Brown dished out seven assists with just one turnover and big man Alonzo Sule blocked four shots.
It might actually get more difficult for the Dukes next time out. JMU travels to Buffalo on Saturday to take on a Bulls team picked to finish sixth in the MAC.
“We just look at the next opponent we play,” Morse said. “Now we can move on and look at Buffalo now that we played Hampton.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.