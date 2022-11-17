James Madison dominated inside while seeing one of its most promising players return to form Thursday night at Longwood, taking down the Lancers 82-55.
The Dukes (3-1) got 26 points from senior Kiki Jefferson, her seventh straight game with 20 or more points dating back to last season, and 15 more from Peyton McDaniel who played 19 minutes off the bench.
JMU outrebounded the Lancers 57-19, despite starting center Kseniia Kozlova getting in foul trouble and finishing with four points and five rebounds in 17 minutes. Freshmen post players Kadidia Toure and Cheyenne Rowe stepped up, combining to go for 13 points and 16 rebounds off the bench.
Longwood (1-3) was hanging tough late in the first quarter before a burst from the JMU offense to close the period on an 8-0 run capped by a Jefferson buzzer beater to make it a 21-12 Dukes lead. The Dukes stayed hot early in the second quarter, extending the run to 17 straight points.
By halftime, Jefferson had put up 12 points and JMU had led by as many as 21 before Brooke Anya hit a three just before the break to make it a 43-25 game at intermission.
In the second half the most promising sign for the Dukes was McDaniel’s breakout. The 2021 CAA Rookie of the Year missed all of last season with a knee injury and had been eased back into the rotation early this season.
Thursday night JMU coach Sean O’Regan gave McDaniel more minutes and her shooting stroke warmed up in the second half, draining her fourth 3-pointer late in the third quarter as the Dukes stretched the lead past 30 points.
From there JMU cruised to victory with 10 Dukes getting into the scoring column, including guard Jamia Hazell, who finished with 10 points and five rebounds.
JMU returns to action Sunday against No. 13 North Carolina. The Tar Heels visit Harrisonburg for a 2 p.m. tipoff.
James Madison 21 22 25 14 - 82
Longwood 12 13 14 16 - 55
JMU (3-1) Hazell 4 2-3 10, Jefferson 9 5-6 26, Kozlova 1 2-4 4, Ouderkirk 0 2-2 2, McDaniel 5 3-6 15, Kone 1 0-0 3, Sterling 1 0-0 2, Rowe 3 1-2 7, Toure 2 2-4 6, Williams 2 3-4 7. Totals 28 19-27 82.
Longwood (1-3) Anya 3 7-8 14, Leroy 5 10-10 23, Williams 1 0-0 3, Turner 0 5-6 5, Chapman 0 2-2 2, Germano 0 -0-2 0, Shipp 3 0-1 6. Totals 13 24-29 55.
3-pointers: : James Madison 7 (Jefferson 3, McDaniel 3, Kone). Longwood 5 (Leroy 3, Williams, Anya).
