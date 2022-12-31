It took nearly a decade to bring the Royal Rivalry between James Madison and Old Dominion back to the women’s basketball court. When it finally happened Saturday afternoon at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the Dukes staked their claim on the crown.
JMU withstood a rough second quarter to come back from a halftime deficit and cruise to a 68-54 victory against the visiting Monarchs.
“We came out and really had the right mentality,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “The run we put on them in the third was a memorable one for me. I haven’t felt this place at lit up, maybe the Virginia (last season) game was the last time I really felt it like this. It’s nice without students, without band, without cheer we still had a really good home court advantage.”
Kseniia Kozlova scored a career-high 24 points to lead JMU while Kiki Jefferson put together her second consecutive all-around dominant performance, finishing with 19 points, nine rebounds and five assists.
Boston College graduate transfer Makayla Dickens, a Virginia Beach native who came home to finish her career at ODU, finished with 11 points, but on just 4-of-13 shooting and turned it over four times against a tough JMU defense.
“Obviously, Kseniia was near perfect,” O’Regan said. “Kiki was a great version of Kiki and I thought the rest of them were really good.”
The longtime CAA rivals had not played since 2013 after ODU left at that time for Conference USA. Last fall each school accepted invitations to the Sun Belt Conference and the in-state rivals renewed their rivalry.
The victory was JMU’s sixth straight in the series, but more importantly kept the Dukes (12-2, 2-0) undefeated in the early days of the conference race. The Monarchs (8-7 0-2) have somewhat surprisingly dropped four straight, including their first two Sun Belt contests.
Kozlova, reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week, continued her recent hot streak, scoring JMU’s first eight points. But the Monarchs, angling to snap a three-game losing streak, kept pace with the Dukes early before Peyton McDaniel, who finished with 15 points, came off the bench and scored nine straight to give JMU a 17-11 lead late in the first quarter and the Dukes were up by seven after 10 minutes.
JMU didn’t immediately build off the momentum in the second as the Monarchs answered with six straight points to open the quarter.
ODU turned it into a 18-4 run in the quarter to storm to a 31-24 lead with less than three minutes to go before halftime. JMU drove the lane to draw fouls and chip away at the lead with Jefferson and Jamia Hazell knocking down six straight free throws to make it a two point game with less than a minute before halftime.
But Old Dominion center Brianna Jackson scored while drawing a foul before JMU’s Kadidia Toure was called for a moving screen while the Dukes attempted to set up a final shot. Instead, JMU went to the locker room trailing 34-30.
“Coach O just harps on basketball being a game of runs,” Jefferson said. “I don’t think we had that last year and we kind of got down. This year it was like they went on a run, now let’s also go on a run. Just keep doing what we do and we did that going into the third quarter.”
The rough second quarter seemed to inspire the Dukes coming out of the locker room. JMU opened with a 14-0 run to regain the lead and wake up the crowd, which spent more time booing the officials than cheering the home team in the first half.
The JMU lead hit double digits early in the third and was stretched to 15 points in the opening minutes of the fourth. Each time ODU threatened to get back into it, Jefferson and Kozovla came up with the plays to keep it a comfortable edge for the Dukes.
James Madison 68, Old Dominion 54
ODU 13 21 6 14 - 54
JMU 20 10 21 17 - 68
Old Dominion (8-7, 0-2) Dickens 4 0-0 11, Fontana 1 0-0 2, Duckett 1 0-0 2, Mclaughlin 4 3-4 11, Clark 1 4-8 7, Jackson 4 0-1 8, Jones 3 5-6 12, Angeles 0 1-2 1. Totals 18 13-21 54.
James Madison (12-2, 2-0) Jefferson 4 11-11 19, Kozlova 10 4-4 24, McDaniel 6 0-0 15, Ouderkirk 1 0-0 3, Hazell 1 3-4 5, Toure 1 0-0 2. Totals 23 18-19 68.
3-pointers: Old Dominion 5 (Dickens 3, Clark, Jones). James Madison 4 (Mcdaniel 3, Ouderkirk).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.