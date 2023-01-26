James Madison has made some near-miraculous comebacks over the course of the season. Thursday night at the Atlantic Union Bank Center, the Dukes had to hold off one.
Coastal Carolina rallied from 18 down and tied it seven times in the second half before JMU held on late to win 75-69. The Chanticleers made their comeback behind an spectacular 23-point, 11-rebound and seven-assist performance from Antonio Daye, but after going up 3-2 in the game’s first three minutes, JMU never trailed again.
“We didn’t play great, but there are going to be games like this, maybe a lot of games like this,” JMU coach Mark Byington said. “But we learned a lot in a win. Give those guys some credit. I thought Antonio Daye played great. As good as I’ve seen him play. He caused us some problems.”
Vado Morse finished with 15 points and Terrence Edwards added 14 for the Dukes, with the pair carrying a struggling JMU offense down the stretch. JMU (14-8, 5-4 SBC) forced 18 Coastal turnovers and got to the free throw line 33 times, making 24, while the Chanticleers attempted just six foul shots.
But that was in large part because the Dukes effectively took Coastal center Essam Mostofa out of the game. The 6-9 Egyptian came in averaging 13.5 points and 10.4 rebounds, but finished with four and nine. Reigning Sun Belt Player of the Week, Josh Uduje, was held to two points on 1-for-6 shooting after scoring at least 25 points in each of his past three contests.
“We played pretty good attention to the scout,” JMU forward Julien Wooden, who finished with eight points, said. “(Mostofa) was definitely a big part of that.”
After the Fordham transfer Daye opened the scoring for Coastal (10-11, 4-5), JMU responded with a 17-0 run to liven up the season-best crowd of 5,609 fans and give the Dukes a 15-point lead less than seven minutes in.
But Daye was all over the floor for the Chanticleers in the early going, grabbing six rebounds in the game’s first eight minutes and scoring enough baskets to keep JMU’s fast start from turning into an immediate kill shot. Daye drained a 3-pointer in the corner to make it 30-21 JMU with seven minutes left in the first half.
The Dukes, though, had multiple players with hot hands during the opening period. Back-to-back 3-pointers from Tyree Ihenacho gave JMU an 18-point lead with four minutes left before halftime.
But again, the Dukes couldn’t run away from the visitors. Coastal closed the first on a 7-0 run, including a breakaway layup by Kylan Backmon before the buzzer to make it 47-37 JMU at the break.
Daye stayed hot in the second half, scoring five straight points early in the period to cut the JMU lead to 51-44 with nearly 17 minutes left in the game. Then, just as quickly as the Dukes had built the big lead, it was gone.
Coastal put together a 12-0 run, capped by a transition 3-pointer from Linton Brown to tie the game, 51-51, with 14:51 left and the teams traded buckets for much of the middle portion of the second half. A 3-pointer by Coastal’s Linton Brown tied it up once again, 58-all, as the clock ticked under eight minutes.
As hot as JMU was early in the game, the Dukes were cold for much of the second half. After making 6 of their first 12 3-point attempts, the Dukes knocked down just one of their next 16 and had missed seven straight field goal attempts before Vado Morse knocked down one outside the lane while getting fouled.
“We could never get over the hump,” Coastal coach Cliff Ellis said. “We’d miss a shot or turn the ball over or something. We tied it, and we had opportunities, but we just couldn’t get over the hump.”
Morse’s free throw put JMU back in front 61-58 with 6:25 left, but Daye answered again for the Chants.
Edwards hit a running, underhanded circus shot to put JMU up 73-69 with exactly a minute left, then the Dukes came up with two huge stops to hold on for the victory.
Now JMU prepares to face Louisiana Monroe on Saturday. The Warhawks have been the surprise team of Sun Belt conference play with a record of 10-12 overall, but 6-3 and a game ahead of the Dukes in the league after winning in double overtime at Marshall on Thursday.
James Madison 75, Coastal Carolina 69
CCU 37 32 - 69
JMU 47 28 - 75
Coastal Carolina (10-11, 4-5) Mostafa 2 0-0 4, Uduje 1 0-0 2, Brown 7 5-9 19, Daye 9 3-4 23, Blackmon 7 0-0 16, Nichols 2 0-0 4. Totals 28 4-6 69.
James Madison (14-8, 5-4) Amadi 1 3-3 5, Offurum 3 6-8 12, Morse 4 6-8 15, Molson 1 0-2 2, Ihenacho 2 0-0 6, Wooden 4 0-0 8, Edwards 4 4-6 14. Totals 22 24-33 75.
3-pointers: Coastal Carolina 9 (Brown 5, Daye 2, Blackmon 2). James Madison 7 (Freidel 2, Ihenacho 2, Edwards 2, Morse).
