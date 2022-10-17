Midway through its first season in the FBS, James Madison has overcome a 25-point deficit on the road and made an appearance in the Associated Press Top 25.
To some, the Dukes’ hot start was a surprise.
But to the team, it wasn’t.
“No, not at all,” linebacker Taurus Jones said following JMU’s win over Texas State on Oct. 1.
The Dukes won their first five games, including a 32-28 statement win at Appalachian State after trailing 28-3 in the second quarter. That win put the Dukes on the national radar, which they followed up with a 42-20 victory at Arkansas State.
But JMU’s storybook start to the season came to a halt at Georgia Southern on Saturday, falling 45-38 after turning the ball over four times and having a punt blocked for a touchdown.
Even though the Dukes lost their first game of the season, Cignetti said he’s seen the team’s fight grow each week.
“I think this team has a lot of heart and a lot of fight in it,” Cignetti said. “We’ve passed every test until Saturday and overcame adversity. Some games we dominated and played well. And we’re still learning, we’re still growing as a football team.”
At Georgia Southern, the Dukes trailed by 10 in the fourth quarter, but stormed back to take a one-point lead with just over two minutes to play.
It was a similar comeback effort that the Dukes were successful with at App State, but this time JMU couldn’t land the last blow.
The Eagles were able to drive down the field and score the game-winning touchdown with a little over a minute to play, capping Georgia Southern quarterback Kyle Vantrease’s 578-yard passing performance.
Looking back on the Dukes’ first loss of the fall, Cignetti didn’t place blame of the Eagles’ high-powered passing attack on just the defense, rather the entire team.
“What the offense did or didn’t do affects the defense,” Cignetti said. “The offense didn’t hold up their end of the bargain after Georgia Southern scored that first score in the third quarter to make it a three-point game. … Every unit lifts the other unit and our defense will be fine.”
JMU’s defense allowed just 12 rushing yards in the loss at Georgia Southern, but the Eagles were able to dominate the pass game to push past the Dukes.
But for JMU, it’s a new week and the Dukes have shifted their focus to this weekend’s homecoming game against Marshall.
Cignetti called Marshall the “best defense” they will have seen to this point, which is second in the NCAA in rushing defense behind JMU, but is positive that the defense will rebound well against the Thundering Herd.
“I’m confident that we’re going to bounce back defensively,” Cignetti said. “We’ve played really good defense all year long. I know our guys’ pride are hurt a little bit from Saturday, but I’m anticipating a great week of preparation [and] we’ll be flying around out there on Saturday.”
