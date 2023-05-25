Each of James Madison’s four transfer additions this spring brings a different style to the Dukes. But one thing the entire group shares is a familiarity with JMU.
All four new Dukes — former Virginia guard Carole Miller, Ohio State’s Hevynne Bristow, St. Joseph’s Olivia Mullins and junior college forward Ashanti Barnes — have either played against JMU, were recruited by Sean O'Regan and his staff out of high school, or both.
Miller and Barnes, who played a season at Old Dominion before starring at Trinity Valley Community College last season, are in-state products. JMU lost out on Barnes, from Norfolk, the first time around when she chose the hometown Monarchs, but O'Regan was thrilled to bring her into the JMU front court for next season.
"Ashanti is an athletic forward that I have liked for years," O'Regan said. "She has a knack for finding the ball. She's tough and will be a great addition. We watched her and recruited her out of high school. I'm pumped to bring her back to Virginia."
Miller, from Northern Virginia, played against JMU multiple times with the Cavaliers and despite losing in back-to-back seasons to the Dukes had some of her best games versus JMU, including 14 points in Harrisonburg during the 2021-22 season.
"Carole is an extremely experienced player, and I'm thrilled to have her," O'Regan said. "I've been watching her since her freshman year in high school and we were her first offer. She's tough. She's a great defender. She rebounds. She loves getting out on the break in transition and has a great mid-range game. She's a perfect addition to what we have."
Though not in-state products, Bristow and Mullins have a similar history with the Dukes. JMU recruited Bristow out of New York City before she eventually chose Providence. Two years later she transferred to Ohio State and faced JMU in this season's NCAA Tournament.
The 6-1, ultra-athletic guard who can play near the rim, anticipated a graduate transfer and noted during that matchup that JMU's style fit her skill set.
Mullins, a point guard from New Jersey who averaged 8.4 points and three assists for St. Joe's last season, also faced the Dukes when JMU traveled to Philadelphia in December.
JMU came away with a hard-fought victory in that one, but Mullins also put together one of her best overall performances against the Dukes.
She finished with 12 points, six assists and three rebounds in 40 minutes of action.
All four players figure to help JMU in the mid-range game and Barnes in the post. The Dukes also have one scholarship left to give and O'Regan said he may look for a 3-point shooter to give JMU another long-range threat.
"We've got Peyton McDaniel who can shoot it from anywhere and Steph Ouderkirk who shoots 3's at the four," O'Regan said. "But getting another one who makes them could be a boost for us."
