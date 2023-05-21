After an offseason filled with multiple comings and goings, James Madison is close to locking down its women’s basketball roster for the 2023-24 season, in which JMU will look to repeat as Sun Belt Conference champions.
The Dukes have nine returning players as well as incoming freshman guard Jada Mills. Transfer pickups of guards Olivia Mullins (St. Joseph’s), Hevynne Bristow (Ohio State) and Carole Miller (Virginia) along with power forward Ashanti Barnes (Trinity Valley Community College/Old Dominion) became official in the past week with each player signing financial aid paperwork with the school.
That leaves JMU with one scholarship to fill.
WIth a mixture of guards and post players set for next year, including Sun Belt Sixth Woman of the Year Peyton McDaniel coming back after shooting 38.5 percent from 3-point range, the Dukes could look to add a player at any position. But picking up a long–range shooter could be a priority.
“I think we’ll go for the best we can find,” JMU coach Sean O’Regan said. “The one kind of final piece for me would be like depth in 3-point shooting. If Peyton has to sit out a game, where are we getting 3-point shooting from? Can we find somebody that can help us in that respect as the threat of making four or five 3’s in a game.”
The Dukes lost two rising sophomore post players to the transfer portal in Cheyenne Rowe and Kadidia Toure. Toure in particular was one O’Regan had big hopes for next season, but the addition of Barnes as well as rising junior Mikaya Tynes returning to health should help bolster a front court anchored by 6-4 centers Ksyusha Kozlova and Anna Goodman.
“It’s just really rare in this college basketball world right now to not play and be patient,” O’Regan said. “You know how I felt about Kadidia Toure and I tried to explain that to her, but she chose at this point in time not to believe me. I do think she was poised to take over some minutes. But she’s looking for something else. Maybe it’s just more guaranteed minutes.”
But with the transfer portal closed and 14 of the 15 scholarships mostly locked down, the Dukes can afford to be picky in looking for one more player and perhaps even keep a scholarship open going into the season.
“If we can’t find somebody that you just can’t pass up on, we could ride with that scholarship into the fall,” O’Regan said. “That would be no problem for me. I think the team we have right now, I think we’re really good.”
